Weston McKennie Gets World Cup Mural in Bishop Arts

A confession: unlike my buddy Zac who somehow finds time to watch every Mavericks game and follow the English Premier League and watch the Cowboys and watch FC Dallas games, I don’t pay much attention to domestic soccer. So when I posted earlier this week about FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira’s Adidas-commissioned World Cup mural in Oak Cliff, I overlooked a second Dallas player with his own mural.

Weston McKennie is also from here, and he’s also on the U.S. Men’s National Team. He plays for the Serie A club Juventus. Zac informs me that he came up through the FC Dallas Academy and that he is “good as hell,” which is why FC Dallas couldn’t afford to sign him.

McKennie’s mural is at 938 W. Davis St. and was painted by JEKS, who is from Greensboro, North Carolina.

