We Finally Have More Details on Cricket’s Plan to Take Over North Texas

We’ve known for a while that cricket, the world’s second-most popular sport, was coming to North Texas. We’ve also known that its home base would be in Grand Prairie, at the old ballpark of the Texas AirHogs, which HKS is renovating into a cricket only-stadium.

But details were murky beyond that until this morning, when representatives from Major League Cricket, USA Cricket, and the North Texas Cricket Association, among others, convened at (a very, very cold) outdoor ceremony at what will now be called Grand Prairie Stadium to announce a few details. Among them: North Texas will host Major League Cricket’s inaugural game on July 13th to kick off the league’s first season. Eighteen matches will be held over 19 days, culminating in a championship game on July 30.

Beyond that, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington will be one of six metropolitan areas to field franchises (joining San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle and New York City). The stadium is expected to be a flagship location for the sport domestically, which will include World Cup matches in 2024 as part of the U.S.’ joint hosting plan with the West Indies.

Here’s what the field is expected to look from the stands. Snazzy, right?

Courtesy of Major League Cricket

