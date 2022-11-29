Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022
Soccer

The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City

It's the little things that are actually big.
By |
Photo by me

At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT.

If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected, he’ll address this matter IMMEDIATELY.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001.

