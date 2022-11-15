Jesús Ferreira Gets World Cup Mural in Oak Cliff

Come Monday, the lunch hour for some of us will shift to a bit later in the day. And the hour will really be 90 minutes. Plus stoppage time. Let’s say lunch will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. That seems fair.

The U.S. Men’s National Team plays Wales Monday. Then we’ve got England on Friday. It’s probably best on Friday to block off 12:30 p.m. till about midnight, just to be safe.

To get yourself in the proper state of mind, consider taking a spin past 3287 S. Polk St., in Oak Cliff. There you will find a new mural of Jesús Ferreira, who plays striker for your FC Dallas and who will be doing his best to put the pelota in the onion bag in Qatar. The mural was painted by the great Jeremy Biggers and was commissioned by Adidas. His bio from the PR folks includes a nod to D Magazine, which is fun:

“Award-Winning Creator. Problem Solver. Fine-Artist. Designer. Photographer. Film Maker. Based in Dallas, Texas. Dubbed ‘Dallas’ Hardest Working Multi-Hyphenate‘ by D Magazine, from drawing to painting to graphic design to photography to film making, Jeremy Biggers has been involved with image making his entire life. He attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts where he primarily focused on expression through graphite and charcoal drawing. During his college years he cultivated his love for painting and photography, and they’ve since cemented themselves into his everyday life. As with most artists, his work is shaped by experiences that inform his view of the world. His goal with each piece is to inspire conversation. His fine-art work mixes realism with a design aesthetic. His partnerships have included IBM, Nike, Adidas, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Paramount Pictures, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Fossil, Virgin Hotels, Cheetos, Bud Light, Cadillac, Sprint, and Vice.”

