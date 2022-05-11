What Fans Should Expect at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

Despite last year’s rain, strict attendance limits, and mask requirements, the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson gave a hint of what would be possible at the tournament’s new venue, TPC Craig Ranch. Now, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and having had a year to work out the kinks, organizers are excited about what’s ahead this week in McKinney.

The event is already a success, having attracted seven of the top 15 players in the world. And, for the first time since 2008, tickets have sold out. That means millions in funds for the Momentous Institute, the nonprofit beneficiary of the tournament and its host, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

This year it’s all about enhancing the fan experience, both for those who are serious about seeing great golf and for those who are more about the party atmosphere, which the tournament became known for when it was hosted at the Four Seasons in Las Colinas. In 2021, the Byron Nelson averaged about 10,000 fans per day. This year that number is expected to triple.

The strong lineup of golfers includes hometown favorites Scottie Scheffler (2022 Master’s Tournament winner), Jordan Spieth (2015 Master’s winner), and Will Zalatoris along with Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Bubba Watson. Bonus: Scheffler and Spieth are paired with a tee time of 1:06 p.m. on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth is among the world-class golfers who will tee it up in McKinney.

Conditions are ripe for some exciting golf and low scores, given the weather outlook and a course that favors long-hitters (with many in the field).

Your general admission ticket will get you access to several new public viewing areas to escape the heat, including Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge on the 18th green, Garrison Brothers Distillery Bunker on 9, the Cadillac Club on the 12th green, and Meiomi Wine Lounge on the 14th green.

Hospitality venues on Hole 17 have been expanded to create a stadium-like experience, with bleachers at both the tee and the green. (The ultimate goal is to create an atmosphere similar to the iconic hole 16 at the WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale, which seats about 20,000 and is known as “the greatest show on grass.”)

Watch for birdies there, as AT&T will donate $2,500 for every birdie (or better) made on 17 during the tournament to a special company initiative designed to provide students with internet services and enhanced educational experiences.

Expect to see a lot of brokers, developers, and others in the business on Friday, which traditionally was known as “Real Estate Day” back when the tournament was held in Las Colinas. (Many Salesmanship Club members, easily identified by their white shirts and red pants, are in the industry.)

Complimentary admission will be given to all active, retired, reserved, and veteran members of the military (visit this site to claim), as well as kids 15 years or younger accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets are still available for a Saturday concert (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) featuring Lee Brice and The Band of Heathens. Sponsored by SRS Distribution and the Heritage Family of Cos. A free concert featuring the Spazmatics will be held on Friday near the TPC Craig Ranch entrance.

Competition will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A closing ceremony and trophy presentation will be held on the 18th green after the final putt drops.

No bags larger than 6 inches x 6 inches. Here are additional details of what’s permitted—and what’s not. Also, don’t forget to silence your phone.

