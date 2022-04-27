Why I Love Dorian Finney-Smith

I have a certain friend who last year bore nothing but ill will for DFS, and he bore it with gusto. It would be poor form for me to tell you who this friend is, but it’s former D Magazine columnist Eric Celeste. No idea what he’s up to now.

Anyway, Celeste maintained that DFS would get maybe eight minutes off the bench if he played for an actual good team. (He also bet me $50 last year that the Mavs wouldn’t make the playoffs this year.) Me, I would counter Celeste’s poor mouthing of DFS with something along the lines of “Dodo’s stats have gotten better every year he’s been in the league. They’ll improve again next year, and I bet he’ll become a great defender that a star on an opposing team in the playoffs praises for limiting his ability to score. Like, maybe Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz will say that.”

Are all my predictions that spot on? I’d like to think so.

Anyway, that’s one reason I dig Dorian Finney-Smith. He just keeps getting better. But the other reason is that he seems like a good dude. His teammates clearly love him. And he’s great in post-game interviews. As evidence, I offer a snippet of his chat after Game 5. See if you can catch the sexual innuendo joke he made that sailed over the heads of the press corps. Listen closely.

