The Official Tardiness Excuse Note for Friday

As you are well aware, tipoff tonight is at 9. That means you are going to bed after midnight. Especially if you have to drive from East Dallas to Plano to watch the game with your grumpy, old poker buddies. You know what you need? An official excuse note written on D Magazine letterhead. You’re welcome.
Author
Tim RogersView Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…