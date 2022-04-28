Thursday, April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022
64° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Basketball

The Official Tardiness Excuse Note for Friday

Y'all, it's going to be a late game tonight. Be prepared.
By  |
Image
Photo by Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

As you are well aware, tipoff tonight is at 9. That means you are going to bed after midnight. Especially if you have to drive from East Dallas to Plano to watch the game with your grumpy, old poker buddies. You know what you need? An official excuse note written on D Magazine letterhead. You’re welcome.

TardyDownload

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Basketball

Important Luka Doncic Update!

He's practicing his soccer skills, y'all.
By 
Image
Basketball

Paul Quinn College’s New Basketball Court Is Really Cool

New athletic facilities at the historically Black college in southern Dallas include a court showing an old image of the Dallas skyline.
By 
Image
Basketball

Why I Love Dorian Finney-Smith

He's good at basketball, but there's something else.
By 