Let’s Talk About Why We Haven’t Talked About the Recent Cowboys Scandals

You might have noticed that we didn’t publish anything in the aftermath of ESPN’s Don Van Natta reporting last month that the Cowboys paid $2.4 million in hush money to four cheerleaders who accused recently retired PR head Rich Dalrymple of voyeurism during an event at AT&T Stadium.

For now, we’re also not writing anything about last night’s news regarding a lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones by a 25-year-old woman alleging that she is his daughter.

I figure I should explain why.

The reasons in the two cases are different but the same. In the case of the former, I believe there is exactly one opinion worth having: multiple women had their privacy violated, and that is unacceptable. Neither the team nor the cheerleaders dispute that Dalrymple used his security key card to access the cheerleaders’ locker room while they were changing, which means all we’re left with is the question of intent. If you read Van Natta’s story, then you are privy to the holes in the team’s account, as well as the organization declining to make available various pieces of information that could potentially corroborate it. (This is ignoring a separate incident in Dalrymple is alleged to have taken upskirt photos of Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson at the 2015 NFL Draft.) If you haven’t read Van Natta’s story, you probably shouldn’t opine on the matter at all.

Either way, you do not need me nor any of our staff to tell you that spying on people changing and/or taking photos of them without their consent is wrong, which means it did not serve you in any way for us to pump another aggregation story into the noxious internet ecosystem. I believe that would accomplish little more than co-opting someone’s trauma to get fast clicks, as well as doing a disservice to the journalist who did excellent, empathetic work to bring this to light. And I don’t feel like doing that.

As for yesterday’s news, well, I’ve got nothing. This is hardly the first allegation of extramarital activity against Jones, anecdotal or otherwise. At least one prior claim is supported by photographs and litigation. This one is newsworthy, insofar as I began looking into it once I got tipped off, only to learn the court documents were already sealed (kudos to the Morning News’ Nataly Keomoungkhoun for getting to them in time and breaking this).

Now that it’s out there? You’ve already read the Morning News report or some derivative of it; as of now, I have no new reporting to add. I also can’t for the life of me rustle up a meaningful opinion about a billionaire getting sued for parental acknowledgment by a former Trump aide. Maybe one or both of those things change by March 31, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place.

Unless or until they do, the common ground between this and the Dalrymple allegations is that we don’t have anything to add to the conversation, so we won’t waste our time or yours trying. We do have things—smart, insightful, well-argued things—to say about what’s happening on the field. So we’ll stay in that lane. Yesterday’s pieces from David Castillo and Jamey Newberg are fantastic work on different important topics. When we’ve got something worthwhile to say on the other stuff, I promise you’ll hear from us.

