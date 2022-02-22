StrongSide Shoutout: Roberto José Andrade Franco

Welcome to StrongSide Shoutout, a new feature where we’ll pay homage to a player, coach, team, or other sports-adjacent person in town. Sometimes, it will be for something exciting. Other times, a dramatic moment. And still others, because something hilarious went down. It’s our way of providing a little extra shine toward someone or something that merits it.

Today, that’s our own Roberto José Andrade Franco, who is on to the next chapter.

From the moment StrongSide went live in September, I knew our days with Roberto José Andrade Franco were numbered.

I’d been aware of that for months, ever since I called him last summer to gauge whether he’d write regularly about his beloved Dallas Cowboys, the team that brings him so much pain and joy and insanity. I knew each column would take us closer to the moment when someone would snap him up and turn him loose to write longform sports features, which he does on par with the very best in the country.

And I called him anyway, because he’s great. Longtime D readers were well aware of that from his prior writings on bingo and lucha libre and SMU football. Yet one of my favorite things about running our sports section is introducing so many talented writers to a fresh audience, and Roberto is no exception.

Over the last six months, he delivered gem after gem about the Cowboys—the team, sure, but also how we consume them: the emotional shrapnel accrued over four long months of football season. He bore his shame for doubting Micah Parsons, and he waved off a lackluster win over the Saints by recounting his road trip from hell. He gave us a peek at his neurosis vis-à-vis his dog, Marshmallow, and he introduced us to his one-sided vendetta against the Denver Broncos. Were you aware of The Mexican Super Bowl? Thanks to Roberto, you are now.

Every dispatch was a blast and uniquely him, and I’ll miss the hell out of editing them now that our time together has come to an end, for the very best of reasons. ESPN has hired him full-time to build on the freelance work he’s done with stories on athletes like Ricardo Pepi and Canelo Alvarez, which is phenomenal news for anyone who loves great sportswriting. That means our Cowboys columnist is now the first official StrongSide alum.

So on the occasion of his first day of work at the new gig, follow him on Twitter so you can keep abreast of his writing and his Cowboys musings. The former will be thoughtful and well-crafted, as always. The latter will be deranged—also as always. We wouldn’t have it any other way.