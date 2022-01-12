This Story About Shawn Bradley Might Be the Toughest Thing You Read Today. Do It Anyway.

One year ago, former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley was paralyzed after being struck by a van while riding his bike near his home in St. George, Utah. This was an obvious tragedy, and an excellent new feature by Sports Illustrated’s Brian Burnsed laid bare just how brutal Bradley’s new reality is.

I won’t lie: this is a heavy read. It’s also an important one for what it demonstrates about perseverance—from Bradley as well as his family, especially his wife, Carrie—as well as the unfortunate medical conundrum of treating a 7-foot-6, 350-pound human being whom most material things in this world are not designed to accommodate. And, if you’re searching for some glimmer of solace as a Dallas sports fan, there are cameos in the piece from Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Finley, and Mark Cuban, all of whom make an effort to look in on a player and person they know so well.

Very much recommended, no matter how much it stings.