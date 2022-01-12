Thursday, January 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022
48° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Basketball

This Story About Shawn Bradley Might Be the Toughest Thing You Read Today. Do It Anyway.

A very good, very important story.
Image
Shawn Bradley's last game in the American Airlines Center was in 2005. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Advertisement

This Story About Shawn Bradley Might Be the Toughest Thing You Read Today. Do It Anyway.

{{ currentIndex+1 }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

One year ago, former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley was paralyzed after being struck by a van while riding his bike near his home in St. George, Utah. This was an obvious tragedy, and an excellent new feature by Sports Illustrated’s Brian Burnsed laid bare just how brutal Bradley’s new reality is.

I won’t lie: this is a heavy read. It’s also an important one for what it demonstrates about perseverance—from Bradley as well as his family, especially his wife, Carrie—as well as the unfortunate medical conundrum of treating a 7-foot-6, 350-pound human being whom most material things in this world are not designed to accommodate. And, if you’re searching for some glimmer of solace as a Dallas sports fan, there are cameos in the piece from Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Finley, and Mark Cuban, all of whom make an effort to look in on a player and person they know so well.

Very much recommended, no matter how much it stings.

Dallas Mavericks

Related Articles

Image
Football

What I’m Watching: Dallas Cowboys Playoff Football

Plus a big Southwest matchup and the start of the Wings' offseason
Image
Sports

Screw the Pandemic. Let’s Think About Mavericks Basketball!

Dallas needs some Luka right about now.
Image
Business

Nominations Open For the 2021 Edition of the Dallas 500

It's the ultimate power list of North Texas business leaders. The deadline for suggesting people to include is June 30.
Image
Commercial Real Estate

Petition Launched to Save the Leaning Tower of Dallas

Is this serious? No. Unless you THINK it's serious. In which case it definitely is.