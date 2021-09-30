The Mavericks Will Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test to Attend Games. We Asked Mark Cuban Why.

Yesterday the Mavericks sent their season-ticket holders an email announcing their updated health and safety protocols. The attention item is the team’s decision to admit only those fans who can show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a game.

They’re the first major Dallas pro team to require either, and naturally the decision has been universally well-received, without any trace of backlash or internet outrage*.

*This is sarcasm.

These being the times we live in, I shot Mark Cuban an email to ask what prompted the team’s decision. Here was his response:

We wanted to keep our customers and employees as safe as we can. There are no absolutes with COVID. But based on the data, we have we felt that was the best decision. As the data and science evolves we will re-evaluate our decisions as often as we think it helps.

The Mavericks’ first home preseason game is on Wednesday.