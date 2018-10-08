Black Tie Dinner: The Nation’s Largest LGBTQ Fundraising Dinner

This year celebrates the 37th annual Black Tie Dinner, which will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Saturday, November 3.

The Black Tie Dinner is excited to announce this year’s program will feature Beto O’Rourke, TV personality Jessi Cruickshank, actor/entertainer Erich Bergen, comedian Dana Goldberg, and several special surprises.

Black Tie Dinner is a non-profit organization that raises funds for LGBT-supportive organizations serving North Texas. It’s the largest LGBT charity dinner of its kind, so be visible with us and together we can continue to make a difference.

Single tickets are still available at blacktie.org.