A Luxury & Supercar Showcase of Epic Proportions

On October 13, Park Place Dealerships will host car collectors, enthusiasts of all ages, foodies, fashionistas, and avid event-goers for a day of unlimited oohs and ahhs.

Experiences include live music and fashion displays, an expanded Collectors’ Concours, and VIP Access to exclusive crafted cocktails and bites. But really, that’s just grazing the surface of the experience to be had at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Read on to learn what you can expect to see, eat, hear, and wear on October 13.

What to See

There’s plenty–we can promise that. But if you are someone who appreciates the artistry and history in these super machines, brands, or collectors’ cars, then you have quite the expansive layout to tickle your curiosity. Park Place will showcase the McLaren Senna and the McLaren 600LT, debut the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, feature the exclusive Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition (1 of only 50), and reveal an exclusive Porsche just outside the Porsche Pavilion.



Move towards the Collectors’ Concours, and you will see over 150 Collectors’ cars, all vying for the title of ‘Best-In-Show’ and ‘Best-In-Class,’ including the 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental, which was built for Barbara Woolworth Hutton (one of the wealthiest women in the world at the time). Hutton gifted the car to her fiancé Prince Alexis Mdivani of Georgia (now Russia) as an engagement gift.

Stroll over to the Kids Zone, and snap a photo with the life-size LEGO McLaren 720S–it’s the display’s last time in the United States.

What to Eat

Some of the best local food trucks are available for all levels of ticket goers. So take a break between the New Car Concours and the Collectors’ Concours with a made-to-order brisket grilled cheese and a refreshing beverage at the Mercedes-Benz Beer Garden for of-age attendees.

General Admission ticket holders have access to the Celebrity Cruises Captain’s Lounge, and if you upgrade to the VIP experience sponsored by Allie Beth Allman & Associates, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate | URBAN, you’ll be able to sample bites from some of the best: LAW Restaurant, Bistro 31, Chop House Burger, Cool River Café, and III Forks Prime Steakhouse, to name a few.

What to Hear

The Lexus Live Stage will be located outside for all show-goers to enjoy full-day programming. The current schedule includes The Irving Symphony Orchestra, The Texas Gentlemen, the Azteca Sol Mariachi Band, and Studio 54 Band. Inside the Porsche Pavilion (GA and VIP only), you’ll have the opportunity to hear and see Highland Park Village introduce stunning fashions during the LIVE runway show.

What to Wear

The attire for the day is Concours Casual, which we admit is a bit ambiguous. But don’t worry–we’ve teamed up with Liz Thrash, Highland Park Village Director of Personal Shopping, to provide guidance on “finding a look that’s sensible given the turf and elements, but also striking.”

Using statement accessories is highly recommended. “Think bold handbags that are easy to carry, earrings that provide the wow factor, and a flowy dress or low block heels that will make the day that much more enjoyable,” says Thrash.

To top it all off, Dallas’ own Mad Hatter, Shane Walker, will be judging the “Haute Hat” Contest (think derby-esque meets high-performance fashion). This is an opportunity for ladies and gents to express their creativity while remaining perfectly in-tune with Concours Casual attire.

Intrigued? Join us on October 13 to see what all the fuss is about. All three ticket levels are available, but we recommend upgrading to the VIP experience before they’re sold out.

Remember: it’s not just a car show–it’s the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase.