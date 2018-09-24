Walkable Boutiques, World-Class Eateries

Southlake is an elegantly planned community like no other in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This picturesque town was designed with perfection in mind—from the eclectic, upscale eateries and one-of-a-kind shops to the austere storefronts that house them, from the numerous city events and holiday festivities to the beautifully conceived urban parks that host them.

Southlake’s cosmopolitan shopping scene rivals that of many bigger cities, with 260 retail venues—ranging from locally owned boutiques to world-renowned retailers—offering an array of wares and services in a relaxed, walkable setting. Treat yourself to that dress you’ve had your eye on, upgrade to the latest smartphone, update that growing child’s wardrobe or find the perfect anniversary gift.

After a busy day of shopping, reward yourself with a sensational plate and relaxing drink from one of Southlake’s 130 restaurants. Settle into a breezy patio, a casual bar, or a chic dining room and tantalize your palate with tastes from around the world. Whether your speed is old-school Italian, Asian fusion, innovative Mexican, or noveau American, Southlake has that and so much more, with dozens of vegetarian and clean-eating options to boot.

Make your next weekend perfect—make it in Southlake, Texas. Plan your trip today.