Former FBI Agent takes Dallas by Storm

If you’ve ever faced a serious threat, you might’ve realized a need for security. But, did you know that a team of former elite military, FBI, and CIA operatives can custom-fit it for you?

Picture this: You’re a high net worth individual with plans to jet to Europe for a long weekend of beachside relaxation and nightlife—but you’re concerned about personal security and the safety of your belongings as you travel (not to mention the home and office you’re leaving behind). Here’s another scenario: You’re a prominent businessperson who needs help organizing the logistics of your public engagements. Or, in another situation: You’re a celebrity concerned about potential stalkers or other threats. Any of these jobs would be simply too big and complex for the average bodyguard.

Busy executives and those who need to put a little more oomph behind their security planning: Meet Hawkstorm Global. Enlist the expertise of its team of former military, government contracting, and special ops professionals, and you’ll be in the planning stages of a full security overhaul — starting with a customized risk assessment that helps Hawkstorm tackle even the most minute facets of your day from a thorough security mindset.

Hawkstorm takes a hands-on approach to keeping its clients protected, so after your home, office, vacation homes, favorite social venues, top travel destinations, and other locations have been vetted, the company will then flex its investigative muscles and assess the level of risk involved. Potential clients will get a quote based on their unique security needs (generally, full-time security starts at around $1,000 per day).

We’ll organize your day, ensure vehicles are ready to go, plan your routes, prep your flights, and make sure it is all done so from a security mindset. Lance Burton

“We offer true, concierge-level Executive Protection services, meaning we will go way beyond just providing standard bodyguard work. We’ll organize your day, ensure vehicles are ready to go, plan your routes, prep your flights, and make sure it is all done so from a security mindset – we think about timelines, current intelligence, known risks, and how best to get you where you want to go,” explains Lance Burton, President and CEO of the company. “The men and women of Hawkstorm Global are truly some of the best in the world at what we do with an average of 20 years of service for each operative. We are at your disposal to ensure your day is as organized as possible and you, your loved ones, and your business are kept safe from any threat you may face.”

With Burton’s team of professionals, the range of services that Hawkstorm can offer is both broad and impressive. The company has provided everything from Self-Defense Seminars and Firearms Training to Executive Protection, Risk Assessments, and full Personal Security Details (PSD) for International clients. However, Hawkstorm’s global network can lend itself to virtually any request (Burton is a former Naval Officer and FBI Agent, and his brother, who serves as Hawkstorm’s Director of Security, is a former Army combat Vet, Narcotics Agent, and State Department Diplomatic Security Agent — and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their impressive tactical and operational experience.)

“There is almost no limit to what we can do in the security realm,” Burton says. “Hiring us means you’re protecting your wealth, your family, and your business — our services can be tailored for an individual, for a family, or for a corporation — whatever you need, we can do it.”

High net worth individuals and executive folks, take note: The next time you’re jet-setting, conducting international business, or shopping for a new home or office, make sure you’ve enlisted an expert to think about the details — especially the ones that can keep you safe.

For more information, visit www.hawkstormglobal.com or email [email protected] to schedule a full consultation.