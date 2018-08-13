Leverage Your Greatness with o9 Solutions at The AIM 10x Summit in September

The annual AIM 10x Supply Chain Leaders Summit, hosted by Dallas’ leading technology company, o9 Solutions, is just around the corner from September 9-12. The greatest minds in supply chain—from industries such as Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Goods Production, Retail & Apparel—will convene in Dallas for this four-day summit.

Beginning officially on September 10th, this year’s summit is all about “Leveraging Greatness.” Attendees of the event will have the chance to network with supply chain leaders, hear real-world case studies from companies like Walmart, Caterpillar, Bridgestone, Microsoft and others and learn about Intelligent Supply Chains and digital transformation of business processes.

A lot will happen in three days, with an agenda which focuses on learning, networking, and also having some fun. Word around town is that an exclusive performance from Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will be kicking off the reception on Sunday, September 9th.

AIM 10x will be held on September 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. For more information on the event and to register, go to https://o9solutions.com/2018aim10x.html or visit http://o9solutions.com.

To see the full agenda click here.