This Old World-Inspired Estate Could Be Your New Plano Palace

Check out the show stopping curb appeal of this Plano pad with all the bells and whistles. From its lush landscaping and circular driveway you know you are in for a treat. And the only thing that beats the curb appeal is the actual location of said curb. What do we mean exactly?

This home would be stunning if it was sitting out in the middle of nowhere, North Texas, however, it is located in the prestigious Glen Lyon Addition of Plano and so it is especially exceptional. Not only that, but it is situated on an oversized lot with views of the 8th hole of the King’s Golf Course of Gleneagles Country Club.

By the Numbers 5700 Imperial Court

5 beds

6.3 baths

9,073 Sq Ft

This home has everything that today’s luxury listing should. Think exercise room, mud room, theatre, five bedrooms, 6.3 bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet. But as is the case with many of the houses we feature, we are totally drawn to the kitchen. In this instance, it’s because of the amazing exposed brick that brings together a breakfast room, sitting area, and chef’s kitchen. It’s warm, without being dark, and the white cabinetry totally makes this the light and bright family gathering space of our dreams.

The backyard is unlike anything that we’ve seen hit MLS in a while. We are talking a multi-level resort-like space that has a pool, spa, stone fire pit, six-hole putting green, and a large yard for playing. Other outdoor amenities to add to the list include a three car oversized garage, gated driveway and porte-cochere, and an exterior sound system.

Glen Eagles Country Club membership sold separately, however, totally something to consider should this home be “the one.”

