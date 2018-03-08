This Bluffview Area Beauty Boasts the Best of Dallas New Construction

If clean lines make your heart skip a beat, then you are going to want to sit down for this one. Take a look at this exquisite new construction in the Bluffview area that is located in a dreamy location that merges metro living with calming views of nature.

The home has four bedrooms, 4.1 bathrooms and 5,641 square feet that has been hooked up from head to toe with the latest and greatest in interior design and custom construction. The master suite is one for the books. Can we talk about the marble and custom tile work in the bathroom? Or maybe sit for a minute in the closet and daydream about how every shoe, shirt, and slack for you and your partner will have its own space?

We’ll never know for certain but we are pretty darn sure that this builder envisioned the future owners of this home as family folk with a flair for having fancy fun. The walk-in pantry, large wet bar, and extra storage supports this idea as does the various niches which provide custom spaces to show off all of your art when hosting guests for happy hour.

By the Numbers 8819 Lakemont Drive

4 beds

4.1 baths

5,641 Sq Ft

The backyard has an outdoor living area that is complete with a grill and fireplace. It backs up to a park off of Shorecrest and has views of nature that are truly hard to come by inside the DFW Metroplex. It is just a matter of time before this magical space has a low profile pool that allows its owners to bask in the North Texas sunshine.

And while this home is simply stunning in every way possible, it is its functionality that makes it truly fabulous and worth a feature. If you take a closer look at the photos, an interior courtyard that looks straight out of a Texas Hill Country boutique hotel rests on the center of the lot. But it is not just any ole’ courtyard. This courtyard leads guests to a detached guest suite that also has an office with a wet bar.

So not only can you house your mother-in-law but you can enjoy a cocktail while knocking out some work in the office as said mother-in-law watches the kiddos? Suddenly this pricey home just became priceless.

To see all homes for sale in Dallas’ Bluffview neighborhood and surrounding areas, click here.

