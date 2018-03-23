Gather at the Green, Fredericksburg, Texas

For all of the modern conveniences that living in a bustling city center provides, there’s an equally long list of discomforts (we’re looking at you, traffic). Fortunately for those looking to buck the urban trend in favor of something more serene, there’s a new real estate craze in action. People are heading to the proverbial hills to take advantage of a style of spacemaking that centers residential developments not around golf courses, pools, or clubhouses, but orchards, community gardens, and other natural features.

But what exactly is the allure? At Hidden Springs, Texas’ latest iteration of “farm-to-table” living taking shape on 753 acres just outside of Fredericksburg, there’s a bevy of attractive features that just might inspire you to kiss your city slicking days goodbye. Here are a few of the most alluring.

The Green: 30 Acres of Nature

The shining centerpiece of Hidden Springs is its organized natural space, The Green. Accessible to all Hidden Springs residents, it will include an expansive walking and hiking trail surrounded by natural vegetation and wildflowers (some specifically planted to attract certain species of birds, bees, and butterflies), plus spring-fed community gardening spaces, orchards, and vineyards. There will also be an open-air pavilion, playgrounds and dog run for residents’ use, plus meditation stations and a fishing pond for the relaxation seekers. Hidden Springs is also home to a family of majestic Dall Sheep, who are also welcome guests to The Green.

Spacious Lots For Your Homestead, Your Horses & More

Hidden Springs lots come in 5- and 10-acre varieties, carry ag-exempt status that owners can choose to keep for tax benefits, and provide chemical-free well water. (In fact, families that secure a homesite before April 1 can have a well drilled for free.) Homes at Hidden Springs pay homage to the natural Texas Hill Country landscape through complementary building materials and architecture.

Location, Location, Location

When you do have to venture out of your private gated community into town, it’ll be easy enough to have you forgetting that you’ve traded your urban ways for a life of simplicity. Hidden Springs is just a 15-minute drive from Fredericksburg, and only 10 minutes away from the nearest HEB. And if you do ever need to scratch your city itch, drive to either San Antonio in less than an hour or Austin in less than two hours.

Impressively High-Tech Amenities

Just because you’re heading into the wild doesn’t mean that you have to forfeit any of your technology; in fact, Hidden Springs will help you embrace it. The development will be outfitted with 1 Gigabit fiber optic internet and underground utilities, meaning that you can stay as connected or unplugged as you see fit.