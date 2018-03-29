Everyone is Yelling “Fore” this Fabulous Frisco Find in Sophisticated Stonebriar

With Masters weekend quickly approaching, it’s inevitable that the people of DFW will start to search the real estate market for exactly what it would look like for them to live life by a golf course. And if playing a round at Stonebriar Country Club followed by a relaxing afternoon at your personal pool sounds like the life of luxury you desire, we have found the property for you.

This home is set on the exclusive Windsor Ridge cul-de-sac with just the right amount of elevation and a circular drive for maximum curb appeal. Guests will never forget that you live just off of the golf course thanks to the countless floor-to-ceiling windows that allow views of the lush greenery of these fabulous Frisco fairways.

BY THE NUMBERS 22 Windsor Ridge

5 beds

5.2 baths

5,496 Sq Ft

Downstairs is an entertainer’s dream with tall ceilings, cozy living spaces, and a chef’s kitchen that would make Bobby Flay jealous. We are talking Sub Zero Fridge, Wolf Range, large island, and storage for pots, pans, and Tupperware galore. It’s easy to envision morning coffee in the breakfast nook while gazing out at the sunlight reflecting off the pool.

The master suite has Sahara marble and an over-sized garden tub for those relaxing soaks that take the stress of the day away. The additional four bedroom suites all have attached baths. The fifth bedroom, which is located downstairs, could easily be transformed into a study.

It just doesn’t get better than the backyard with its stately pool and spa, multiple sitting areas, and million dollar views of the golf course. The extended patio and turfed yard makes for a true low maintenance masterpiece. It really is a sportsman’s dream.

After drooling over this lovely and lavish home, we are left with only two questions. Will they be serving Arnold Palmers by the pool at the open house? And is there a maximum amount of time that we can stay and play?

To see all luxury homes currently for sale in Frisco, click here.

The Judi Wright Team

214-597-2985

[email protected]

The Judi Wright Team can help you get settled in Dallas with all the support you need. Judi specializes in the sale of luxury properties. Although no home is too small, the team works in all price ranges. Judi has been named a “Best Realtor in Dallas,” by D Magazine for 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017, and a “Five Star Realtor,” by Texas Monthly for 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017. The Judi Wright Team separates themselves by the experience level and responsiveness of the team.