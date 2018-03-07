Craving a Steak?

It’s the end of the week, and you’re ready to celebrate. There’s no better way to do it than with a juicy prime steak. In a city where it seems there’s an upscale steak house at every turn, how do you choose? The simplest way–consistency.

That’s what Bob’s Steak & Chop House has been serving up for 25 years. “It’s in the way we cook our steaks—no fuss, no sauces, no weird rubs—just a great steak that we serve in a beautiful environment,” says Michael Gluckman, Director of Operations.

Consistency is exactly what has kept diners dining at Bob’s, often weekly, for the past quarter of a century. It’s also what brings Dallas notables like former Dallas Stars hockey pro, Mike Modano, coming back whenever he’s in town or happens upon one of Bob’s 16 locations. “Bob’s is always a mandatory stop,” he says. “I never pass up a chance to come back and eat here.”

There’s a sense of familiarity and family the moment you walk into the door. With many of the 700 servers working at Bob’s for 15 or more years, customers are not only guaranteed a great steak, but also a friendly face to greet them. “We have stayed true to our roots,” says Executive Chef Sean Merchant. “We’re a big family, and we make customers feel like family.”

When you arrive at your table, you’ll note the famous jar of pickles that comes standard, and a hot loaf of fresh bread arrives almost immediately. In 2017 alone, Bob’s served 200,000 loaves of bread and received 2,460 five-gallon buckets of half-sour pickles. That’s almost 1.4 million pickles enjoyed in a single year. Of course, you can’t think about an evening at Bob’s without craving the legendary giant glazed carrot. “It’s quirky, but unforgettable,” Gluckman says. It’s not a pairing you find just anywhere, but it works. Bob’s serves about 600,000 carrots a year—approximately three tons each week.

Then there’s the star of the show, the prime steak. Last year alone, Bob’s diners consumed more than 650,000 pounds of prime beef. Choose from a prime ribeye, prime côte de bouef bone-in ribeye, prime filet mignon, prime bone-in Kansas City strip, prime T-Bone, prime porterhouse, and prime New York strip. Now comes the only tough part about dining at Bob’s—selecting a steak.

Chef Merchant offers the following tips:

Boneless and compact, with most or all extra fat trimmed. Medium-rare is just right, when the marbling and fats have just started to break down. Prefer rare? Go for it. This cut doesn’t need as much heat.

Strip. Whether a Kansas City bone-in strip or a New York boneless strip, expect a strip of fat to run along one side. You’ll see some marbling, but no fat pockets, and rare is OK.

T-Bone. Also known as a porterhouse, this cut is served with the bone intact. On one side sits the filet, while the other holds the New York strip–the best of both worlds.

Ribeye. Served bone-in or boneless, this côte de beouf (translation: beef rib) is cut from the upper ribs. Expect a lot of marbling and fat pockets. It’s best cooked medium because the fats have broken down for a better mouthfeel.

So, it’s settled. You’re celebrating with a steak, and Bob’s is celebrating 25 years of business. Grab a seat at the bar or reserve a table. It won’t be long until you’re a regular, too.