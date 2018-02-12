Gregory is nearly as passionate about achieving the ideal work-play balance as he is about deregulated energy and Compare Power, his online pricing resource that allows users to shop by ZIP code and based on usage rather than the complicated industry-standard kilowatt calculation. Compare Power’s three-desk office at WeWork Uptown was an obvious choice for Gregory and his business partner, Enri Zhulati, when it came time to expand into physical space, largely because of the vibrant neighborhood surrounding it.

“I love that I live, work, and play here in Uptown—you just stay in your neighborhood and it’s super easy. I walk or skateboard everywhere almost every day,” he says. “When we went down and toured We Work, we went to the Uptown place and Thanksgiving Tower. Basically I was like, ‘Man, this is a prime location. Let’s just go for the premium.’”

Uptown, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, lends itself well to the company’s mission by providing a thriving business environment that’s rife with friendly competitors and plentiful options for food, nightlife, entertainment, and blowing off steam after work days that sometimes stretch until 11pm. And though Dallas isn’t known for its walkability, officing in Uptown provides Gregory the benefit of an unbeatable commute.