Depending on the day, you might findCompare Power founder and CEO Brad Gregory cruising the streets of Uptown on his One Wheel motorized skateboard, jetting between his home at One Uptown and his office at WeWork. Or you could catch him walking his dog, Ellie (a schnoodle), grabbing a latte from the Starbucks on Allen Street, or enjoying lunch at Roti or Water Grill or Perry’s (especially for its Pork Chop Friday Lunch). For the California transplant who relocated to Dallas in 2009, Uptown is the perfect venue for living, working, playing, dining, and everything in between.
Morning Routine
“I wake up around 7 and I’ll go downstairs and train here at the gym at One Uptown,” Gregory says of his typical routine. “Then I walk down to Whole Foods and get some breakfast, and depending on how I feel I might walk to the Starbucks while I’m walking the dog. … And she comes with me into the office a lot of the time. WeWork is dog friendly and there’s a lot of people who bring their dogs in, so there’s sort of a little culture there of dog owners.”
Workday
Gregory is nearly as passionate about achieving the ideal work-play balance as he is about deregulated energy andCompare Power, his online pricing resource that allows users to shop by ZIP code and based on usage rather than the complicated industry-standard kilowatt calculation. Compare Power’s three-desk office at WeWork Uptown was an obvious choice for Gregory and his business partner, Enri Zhulati, when it came time to expand into physical space, largely because of the vibrant neighborhood surrounding it.
“I love that I live, work, and play here in Uptown—you just stay in your neighborhood and it’s super easy. I walk or skateboard everywhere almost every day,” he says. “When we went down and toured We Work, we went to the Uptown place and Thanksgiving Tower. Basically I was like, ‘Man, this is a prime location. Let’s just go for the premium.’”
Uptown, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, lends itself well to the company’s mission by providing a thriving business environment that’s rife with friendly competitors and plentiful options for food, nightlife, entertainment, and blowing off steam after work days that sometimes stretch until 11pm. And though Dallas isn’t known for its walkability, officing in Uptown provides Gregory the benefit of an unbeatable commute.
Winding Down
“We love it because it’s what we live and breathe,” he says. “We’re usually some of the last people to leave the building, so sometimes we’ll take in the sunset and the view of Klyde Warren Park on the back patio and that’s kind of how we wind down our day. Then the night falls and we go to play in Uptown; sometimes we’ll go to Bowen House or Moxie’s or Standard Pour—depends on the day!”
