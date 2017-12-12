Real Estate Helps Charities, Which In Turn, Helps Real Estate

When Bob Edmonson, a realtor with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, became the go-to agent for doctors, scientists, and researchers relocating to the Dallas area to join the University of Texas, Southwestern, he was surprised to learn of the importance of the research his clients would be conducting. Edmonson says, “What they’re doing over there is the most amazing work that most people are totally unaware of. We’ve got the most brilliant people in the world sitting over there on Harry Hines Boulevard!” He became inspired by his clients’ commitment to conducting medical research that has the potential to change lives, which led him to become a longtime supporter of the UT Southwestern Circle of Friends charity, a Charity of Choice in the D Gives Initiative. Circle of Friends offers grants to scientists and medical professionals conducting research at UT Southwestern.

Edmonson explains that it is a common thing for realtors’ minds to be opened through their interactions with clients. He says, “When we develop close relationships with these people from all walks of life, we start to learn from them about their opinions on real world issues and maybe their own personal life issues. … Over time, this helps to shape a realtor’s opinion about how to give back.”

Another Allie Beth Allman & Associates realtor, Kyle Crews, comments on a different aspect of the connection between real estate and charitable organizations. He explains that charities dedicated to nature and public spaces help to strengthen the community, making real estate more valuable. Crews, sponsor of The Conservancy, a Charity of Choice that supports the maintenance of Oaklawn Park and Arlington Hall in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas, says, “Access to parklands and all of the amenities that The Conservancy has developed to enhance the enjoyment of the park have made it a very popular area and a very desirable neighborhood.” Crews adds, “The Conservancy maintains the crown jewel of the Dallas parklands. It’s something that we all have a vested interested in, that we should all take pride in and help maintain.”

Building up individuals within a community also makes a difference in the real estate market, according to Allie Beth Allman & Associates realtors, Richard Graziano, Ashley Rasmussen, Carla and Kamela Hollis, and Margie Harris. Graziano sponsors Dwell with Dignity which pairs professional interior designers with families in need and offers furnishings and decorative items for their homes. Graziano says, “Everyone deserves a place to go home that they can feel proud of, where they can feel safe and comfortable.” Rasmussen is a supporter of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, which helps children who have been abused. She says, “DCAC has the resources to help these kids become productive members of society, which in turn helps real estate and helps everything involved in a community.” The Hollises, mother and daughter, sponsor the Charity of Choice, Genesis Women’s Shelter. Kamela says, “As we improve the fabric of our families, our community and then our city improves.”

Harris, a board member of West Dallas Community School sums up the connection between real estate and charities, stating, “I sell residential real estate, which means I’m selling Dallas and how great Dallas is. If we really want to have a strong city and great schools and wonderful neighborhoods and shopping, then we better start helping the poorest of the poor around us. Because if they’re stable, and their neighborhoods are safe, and they have good schools, that’s going to help everybody.”