5 Amazing Indoor Activities in Dallas

After months of research and hours of measured considerations we’ve compiled for you a list of five of the most exquisite and enriching indoor activities in Dallas. Whether you’re an ardent sportsman, a luxury seeking food lover, or just an art-loving, sophisticated citizen who dabbles in adrenaline rich adventure, we’ve got you covered.

1. The Escape Game Dallas

Located in Grapevine Mills, The Escape Game demands your best investigative prowess to find clues and solve puzzles. With four unique adventures to choose from, you and your group try to escape a room within 60 minutes. It’s sure to be a nail biter of a challenge. Good luck and don’t forget to believe in yourself. Always.

2. Pinstack

You probably already know of Pinstack’s wild array of offerings by now, but just in case, we thought it worth mentioning. You can bowl, rock climb, test your wits atop the ropes course, dig into some fine arcade consoles or engage yourself in a rousing match of laser tag. After you’re spent, settle in for some fine food and drink. It will do you well.

3. Altitude Trampoline Park

If you’re a child of the 90’s, you probably formed a large part of your development dangerously challenging your physical limits on a trampoline. Mostly for kids, as well as much safer than a backyard trampoline, adults are welcome and encouraged to bounce along with the little ones. We trust you’ll use the utmost maturity in your behavior at the Trampoline Park.

4. Perot Museum of Nature & Science

Explore your curiosity and delve into the endless exploration of the Perot Museum’s many levels of exciting and engaging exhibits, both interactive and inspiring. Be sure not to miss the body heat camera. Above all, they say, know thyself.

5. The Great Wolf Lodge

You may have noticed the family friendly nature of our selections. And while Great Wolf Lodge’s indoor water park is catnip for the little ones, they also have a spa for grown up time. We’d like to thank ourselves for our versatility. You’re welcome.