Bedford’s Sara Grace Wallerstedt Walked 26 Runways This Season

When I last spoke with Sara Grace Wallerstedt, a shy suburbanite turned international model (read her full story here), she was a few months into a year-long contract with Calvin Klein. The deal essentially kept her on reserve for whatever creative director Raf Simons needed. She walked only in Simons’ shows and appeared in only the brand’s ads, though she was free to shoot editorial features for magazines (she’s been a regular in Vogue).

In the meantime, we’ve all been wondering: how’s she going to fare as a free agent? That question was answered this past month when a newly-independent Sara Grace walked in a total of 26 shows—a solid number considering Cindy Crawford’s progeny, Kaia Gerber, who’s been soaking up most of the fashion industry sun these days, strutted down 22 runways.

For the Fall 2018 season, Sara Grace walked in almost every major show, starting off in New York with Tom Ford, getting dolled up in London to close Simone Rocha’s show, sashaying in Milan for Marni’s new line (a fashion editor fave), and ending the season in Paris walking for Louis Vuitton. In an email, she told me that her favorite show this season was Versace and the look she most wanted to take home was the ground-grazing, buttoned-up number she wore to stroll through Karl Lagerfeld’s autumnal wonderland for Chanel.

Now that she’s free to take any offer she pleases, Sara Grace has left her purple bedroom in Bedford behind and settled in New York. So, as a former Brooklyn resident and current mom, my advice to you, Sara Grace: never make eye contact with passerby, don’t touch subway poles, try to eat in (and something healthy) every now and again, and, of course, keep up the awesome work.

Via Sara Grace’s Instagram feed (yes, her handle is @Walldamort), here are all 26 looks she sported this season:

1. Tom Ford

2. Tory Burch

3. Jason Wu

4. Victoria Beckham

5. Anna Sui

6. Coach

7. Calvin Klein

8. Michael Kors

9. JW Anderson

10. Simone Rocha

11. Burberry

12. Fendi

13. Prada

14. Versace

15. Ferragamo

16. Marni

17. Dior

18. Dries Van Noten

19. Chloe

20. Paco Rabanne

21. Nina Ricci

22. Haider Ackermann

23. Sonia Rykiel

24. Valentino

25. Chanel

26. Louis Vuitton