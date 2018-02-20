Headington Cos. Acquires TenOverSix and Removes Taylor Tomasi Hill

If you’ve ever tried to reference Forty Five Ten, and accidentally found yourself mentioning TenOverSix — or vice versa — you’re not alone. It happens sometimes! Those number names are hard. Remember when Forty Five Ten’s TTH used to be Five & Ten? What a time!

All of this number talk is to say that if you’ve ever second guessed yourself when it comes to referencing the bold, black-painted downtown Dallas department store or the newly Miami-based concept store just across the street, you’re about to be even more justified in doing so. (Although you were totally justified already — those number names, man.)

In another big move since Tim Headington acquired Forty Five Ten in 2014, Headington Companies has purchased TenOverSix, and appointed Kristen Cole, who co-founded the store with her husband Joe Cole in Los Angeles in 2008, as the president and chief creative officer for both Forty Five Ten and TenOverSix. It’s a move that consolidates the leadership team of the ever-growing Forty Five Ten footprint (a 16,000-square-foot Manhattan store was announced earlier this month) and will give Forty Five Ten a bit of a presence in Miami, where Cole will oversee the opening of a new TenOverSix flagship store later this month.

A press release also references “additional brick-and-mortar locations” and “a robust digital transformation” for both stores, which likely means more of a focus on e-commerce. (TenOverSix currently has an e-commerce site, but nothing can be purchased on Forty Five Ten’s site as of now.)

Our biggest question in all of this is what will happen to the aforementioned TTH, named after former Forty Five Ten vice president and creative director Taylor Tomasi Hill. A rep from Forty Five Ten and TenOverSix confirmed that the crimson-haired street style star and former Teen Vogue fashion editor and her TTH brand are no longer affiliated with Forty Five Ten. It’s unclear what this means for the future of the Highland Park Village concept shop, which showcased emerging designers aimed at a slightly younger shopper (Fallon chokers and distressed GRLFRND jeans were store fixtures), but we’ll keep you apprised of any news.