The Fuel Commission Is Turning Fuel Doors Into Works of Art

Last fall, Lucia Simek replaced her 2013 Ford Escape with a 2017 Volvo XC60. But when the new-to-her car arrived from Carvana in September, there was a slight problem with it. There was no fuel door.

Carvana told her they could replace it, but they would need the vehicle for seven days. “I didn’t have another car to drive for seven days, so I just never got it fixed,” says Simek, the deputy director at the Dallas Contemporary. “I drove around with it like this for six months, and then I was staring at it one Saturday and I thought, Why don’t we just get an artist to do something on the fuel door? And then we just started talking and spitballing ideas, and I came up with this idea where we would commission artists.”

Simek and her husband, the Scottish curator and writer Gavin Morrison, decided to turn their car into a “roving gallery,” as she puts it, called The Fuel Commission. The couple buys a new fuel door from Volvo and then passes it along to the artist. About a week later, the door is installed. Once it is sold, the artist gets all the money, less the cost of a new fuel door and a tank of gas.

The first Fuel Commission artist was Dallas-based painter Brandon Thompson, known for his cartoon-esque style, whose piece, Broken Dreams, sold for $470. (The price is determined by the cost of the Volvo’s most recent tank of gas times 10.) Keer Tanchak, a “great painter,” Simek says, also based in Dallas, followed with E.S. as B.B. But the Fuel Commission is not planning to just feature local talent. “Between my husband and I, we have a lot of international art friends,” Simek says, “so it will kind of run the gamut.”

“E.S. as B.B.” by Keer Tanchak, $509 Elizabeth Lavin

Even with an expanded roster of artists, the pricing structure will remain the same. Simek says she likes that sales figures are based on gas prices, not the art market. Famous painters might participate, but their work might cost less than a lesser-known artist, simply because the price of gas went down that week.

For those who want to take advantage, it’s best to keep an eye on The Fuel Commission’s Instagram page (@the_fuel_commission), because Simek is not sure how long she and Morrison will keep the project going. “Maybe a year, maybe less, maybe more,” she says. They haven’t thought that far ahead, and thinking too much would take the fun out of an idea that basically appeared on their doorstep without warning.

“It’s just a way of engaging artists,” she says, “for them to do something sort of goofy.”

This story originally appeared in the June issue of D Magazine with the headline “Tanks for the Memories.” Write to [email protected].