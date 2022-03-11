The Excellence in Nursing Awards 2022

From baking birthday cakes and gifting handmade quilts to improving algorithms and leading multi-million-dollar capital campaigns, these outstanding nurses make lives better every day. We congratulate the winners, and to every nurse, named or not, we give our thanks for helping us through yet another unimaginable year.
Eva Anderson, Clinical Instructor
Louise Herrington School of Nursing of Baylor University
Eva says she was called to be a nurse from childhood, and she has followed that calling for more than 60 years. Working as a single mother of four children, Eva established herself as a nursing leader in the early development and rapid expansion of the DeBakey cardiac transplant ICU in Houston before returning to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. After Eva earned her master’s degree in nursing, her love for teaching nurses and nursing students continued to grow, and she felt drawn to the field of psychology. She joined the nursing faculty at the Dallas College El Centro Campus and taught nursing clinicals for 30 years at various local hospitals, including psychiatric nursing at Terrell State Hospital.
Not content to retire, Eva returned to her alma mater, continuing to teach psychiatric nursing for the past 20 years. She has remained committed to high standards throughout her nursing career as she has taught and promoted policy changes to improve patient outcomes in mental healthcare settings. Eva has seen the changes in psychiatric nursing from the early 1970s and inspires her students to exercise grace and compassion while establishing professional boundaries with their patients.
An energetic and inspiring nursing instructor and fellow faculty member, Eva continues to contribute to the next generation of nurses. As the policies and protocols were being established for quarantining students and faculty exposed to the COVID-19 virus, she demonstrated a courageous commitment to the students by encouraging them to maintain their focus on completing their educational goals to graduate on time. No small number of nurses working in the Dallas-Fort Worth area healthcare systems over the last 50 years will remember their experiences with professor Eva Anderson at Terrell State Hospital as they moved from fearful to confident in caring for patients with mental illness. —Janice Edmonson, Assistant Clinical Professor, Baylor University Medical Center
Chanse Boehringer, Registered Nurse
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
When a military veteran came into the COVID-19 unit on his birthday, Chanse arranged to have the hospital police provide a color guard and present the patient with a birthday cake and the U.S. flag. They all saluted him and sang “Happy Birthday” to him. Because of this nurse’s actions, you could see the joy and happiness in this soldier’s eyes.
He was instrumental in creating a celebratory parade for COVID-19 patients as well as other nurses in the hospital, placing balloons on their wheelchairs, playing songs on his iPhone for all to hear, and presenting the patients with handmade quilts for them to take home. He also created a private area in the parking garage for family members to use when picking up a patient from the hospital.
Chanse allows COVID-19 patients to use his iPad for FaceTime visits with family members and serves as their extended family at the hospital, which has a no-visitor policy. He reduces nurse exposure time to COVID by using extension tubing to move the IV pumps outside patient doors to reduce the need for nurses to frequently enter patient rooms.
The morale is heightened, the energy is vibrant, and it’s like we are a family when Chanse is in charge. —Nora Frasier, Chief Nursing Officer, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Deborah Cates, Women’s and Children’s Services Director
Medical City Lewisville
Deb’s leadership capabilities resulted in our hospital receiving our second official NICU designation from the state of Texas, the highest level of neonatal care available for critically ill newborns of all gestation ages. As a labor and delivery nurse who also served as a childbirth educator, Deb saw a need to provide childbirth education to women who were choosing adoption. She partnered with the Gladney Center for Adoption to develop a curriculum to address the special needs of birth moms choosing adoption for their baby. Deb taught classes for this very special group of moms to prepare them for the birth of their child and help them on their journey through adoption. Deb has also developed strong perinatal bereavement programs to address the unique needs of families experiencing the loss of a pregnancy or a newborn.
Recent successes involve leading a high-quality team to implement best practices such as Bare Below the Elbows (to help with hand hygiene) and shields for all phones in the NICU; decreasing unplanned extubations in the NICU through a multidisciplinary approach; and reducing the number and severity of obstetrical hemorrhage through evidence-based algorithms and nursing and physician education. —Gina Harrison, Magnet Program Director, Medical City Health
Cheryl Kaplan, Clinical Director, Solid Organ Transplant Service
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Cheryl recently led the successful startup of a Living-Donor Liver Transplant program, streamlined living-donor kidney transplant evaluations, helped achieve reaccreditation of our cystic fibrosis and Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) programs, and led the multimillion-dollar capital expansion and renovation of our Kidney and Liver Transplant Clinic.
She performs especially well in high-pressure situations. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she led first response efforts to create protocols to promote safe in-person care. Cheryl also helped to develop our telemedicine program, which has provided safe and effective care throughout the pandemic for our patients, many of whom are immunocompromised. Thanks to her leadership, we were able to jump from only a handful of virtual visits in 2019 to more than 18,000 in 2020.
Change of this magnitude can often come at the expense of clinical outcomes or patient satisfaction, but Cheryl’s steady hand and analytical approach have helped to improve efficiencies to accommodate growth. And her natural instincts as a leader have provided strong mentorship to a diverse and strong-willed group of nurse leaders working under her guidance. Although care of the transplant patient varies significantly by organ, Cheryl has brought the teams to common ground, set aspirational and measurable goals, and pushed them to evolve as leaders. Her direction has helped our programs achieve 140 percent growth in transplant volume over the course of her tenure, becoming the largest transplant center in North Texas. —Ava Jones, Senior Communications Specialist, UT Southwestern Medical Center
The Excellence in Nursing Awards 2022
How We Did It: We contacted local hospitals, doctors, nursing organizations, and patients and asked them to visit our website to nominate outstanding nurses. We asked nominators to answer three questions regarding how the nurses affected their lives, communities, and professions. The editors selected the best nominations and sent them to a panel of esteemed registered nurses in various fields. The panel could not judge those they worked with directly. We compiled judges’ scores to select the 108 winners. We also vetted the registered nursing licenses and reviewed any disciplinary actions of each winner.
Direct Care
