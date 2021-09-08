The Texas Rangers Are Telling Their History With a New Art Collection

From the strike zone to the stadium walls, art graces the grounds of Globe Life Field. Encircling the stadium are pieces quaint and robust, concrete and abstract. These 18 pieces were commissioned of 14 Texas artists who depicted the character of the state, stadium, and franchise.

Each canvas varies in style, medium, and composition, but each one intentionally reflects the same story of Texas or Ranger pride through different styles. So expect broken bats and lasered-in-half baseballs but also caricatures and abstractions.

Throughout the season, the club has slowly released select pieces with an accompanying artist video at home games. Dallas-based graffiti artist Tex Moton batted leadoff. His two-story mural, The Time Honored Home Team, offers a timeline through the team’s jersey history.

Moton used traditional latex paints and German-imported hot pigment, high projectile aerosol paints. It took 30 days to apply all the paint to the canvas.

“As the Rangers entered into a new era with their new house, [the mural] pays homage to all the different teams that have passed through,” Moton says.

Fort Worth artist Ariel Davis’ Towards Home. Abstract artist Charlie French’s triptych, Texas Rangers Homerun!, which he created by hitting baseballs onto painted canvases. Former Frisco RoughRiders catcher Kevin Mendoza’s portrait of Adrián Beltré. A portrait of Nolan Ryan by Vernon Wells Jr., the father and namesake of the former Angels outfielder who lives in North Texas.

Fort Worth native Ariel Davis painted two oil on canvas pieces, Take Me Out to the Ball Game, Take Me Out With the Crowd and Towards Home, which hang in the Founder’s Lounge. It took Davis four months during the height of the pandemic lockdown to create both paintings as she rotated back and forth between the two canvases, trading the natural pastel colors of Towards Home for the red, white, and blue on Take Me Out to the Ball Game, Take Me Out With the Crowd. “When I saw my art for the first time in the most exclusive area in Globe Life, I cried,” she says.

Upcoming Art Releases at Globe Life Field Dallas artist Arthur James

That’s the Way Baseball Go

Upper concourse

September 9 Houston artist Ray Phillips

Triple

Texas Rangers Front Office

September 28

Dallas mural artist Kyle Steed, on the other hand, bled black and white acrylic onto a tucked-away corner in the suite levels to create Living the Dream. “It’s a bird’s-eye, whimsical view of Arlington,” he says. “It’s almost a puzzle or Where’s Waldo-esque map.” Patient viewers will find hidden Easter eggs that include Arlington restaurants, the initials of Rangers icons, and prehistoric creatures.

The 14 other pieces scattered throughout the park include works by Vernon Wells Jr. (father of the former MLB All-Star with the same name) and the talented Charlie French, an abstract artist with Down syndrome who hit baseballs onto painted canvases to create Texas Rangers Homerun!

It is not uncommon for a professional sports team to house an art collection—just look down the road at AT&T Stadium. But for the Rangers, the goal is to encourage art by Texans that reflects the history of the team and the state. Says Travis Dillon, the Rangers’ vice president of marketing, “Art only makes sense with a purpose.”