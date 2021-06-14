We Still See You, Big German

Mistakes have been made on the covers of D Magazine. Have I been responsible for some of those mistakes? It’s possible. Innocent people whose names need not be named have appeared on our cover and not had what you’d technically call newsstand success. We put a certain Cowboys quarterback on the cover in 2018, a digital illustration that had him holding the Lombardi Trophy and riding in a parade. That prediction didn’t quite work out. And then there was the time we put the word “pediatricans” on the cover in 52-point type. Not a proud moment.

But once upon a time, way back in 2011, I made a decision about our cover that turned out to be genius. The Mavericks were in the Western Conference finals, giving the Thunder more than they could handle. I said, “The Mavs are going to win the championship, and we’re going to put Dirk on the cover of our Best of Big D issue.” Less confident people on staff suggested it might be wise to have a backup plan. Cowards.

Two days after the Mavs won it all and Dirk ran off the court to shed tears in private, with our production deadline nearly expired, we got to shoot the Big German on the court at the American Airlines Center. Marc Montoya and his producer wife, Kristen, captured a look of pure joy on Dirk’s face. There’s more to the story. I’ll let senior editor Zac Crain tell you about it in his story “In Dirk We Trust” (it’s online today, right here). It’s an excerpt from his new book about Dirk, I See You Big German: Dirk Nowitzki and What He Means to Dallas (And Me), published by an imprint of Dallas’ own Deep Vellum just in time for the 10-year anniversary of one of the greatest days in the sports history of this town. I am biased, but you should buy Zac’s book. (You can do so here.) It’s thoughtful and funny, and it will bring back all your memories from that season of magic.

How is it possible that 10 years have flown by? Dirk gave us that gift just last year. I’m certain of it.

And a little housekeeping, if you're interested:

