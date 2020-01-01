The Winners of D Magazine’s Excellence in Nursing Awards 2020

How We Did It

We contacted local hospitals, doctors, nursing organizations, and patients and asked them to visit our website to nominate outstanding nurses. We asked nominators to answer three questions regarding how the nurses affected their lives, community, and profession. The editors selected the best nominations and sent them to a panel of esteemed registered nurses in various fields. The panel could not judge those they worked with directly. We compiled judges’ scores to select the 113 winners. We also vetted the registered nursing licenses and reviewed any disciplinary actions of each winner.

Regina Miller

Registered Nurse Lewisville ISD

My daughter has terrible migraines. It became medically necessary for her to have Imitrex at school, so her doctors faxed over the request for medication to be given. When her school nurse received it, she called me and said she didn’t think the dose was right. She asked me if she could call the doctor’s office and get the prescription clarified before my daughter had another migraine. I said that was fine and that I’d call ahead to tell them it was OK to speak with her. You know what they said? “She’s just a school nurse. We know what we are doing. We do this all day, every day.”

To make a long story short, Regina Miller was a pit bull with a sweet smile. When the doctor’s office finally got sick of her calling, they looked at my daughter’s prescription and were horrified to realize they’d prescribed four times the amount of Imitrex she was supposed to have. If given in excess, this drug can cause serious heart problems, in addition to brain hemorrhage or stroke. Had it not been for Regina, anyone at the school in her absence could have given the wrong amount. We could have given the wrong amount at home.

We are all human and make mistakes, but we hold medical people to higher standards. Thank goodness for gatekeepers like her. —Name withheld, Lewisville ISD parent

Alaana Garris

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Holoprosencephaly is a disorder where part of the brain fails to develop. It’s a very big condition for a tiny baby. Most cases are so severe that the baby will not survive.

One family received this diagnosis and was advised their baby would likely not survive the pregnancy or the delivery. They made the difficult decision that they did not want to see their baby girl after delivery. It was just too hard. The baby girl was born alive, but the prognosis was grave. At the request of the parents, the baby was taken to the nursery for comfort care.

This neonatal nurse practitioner was assigned to attend the delivery and brought the baby to the nursery. It was evident that the baby would not survive for very long, based on the extent of her condition. She did not want this little girl to die alone, so she became this baby’s surrogate mom. She wrapped up the baby, sat in a rocking chair, and sang and cried for two hours until this precious angel slipped peacefully away, wrapped in loving arms and hearing whispers of love.

Recently, this family returned to give birth to a healthy baby. The parents asked to see Alaana. They wanted to thank her in person for the care and compassion she showed their firstborn baby girl. —Teresa Land, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Methodist Health System

Sarah Mackie

Registered Nurse Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Grapevine

Sarah Mackie often goes above and beyond for her patients. One time, she was working with a nursing student, and they were caring for an elderly patient who experienced constipation after surgery. The patient was anxious and embarrassed about getting an enema and the possibility of not making it to the bathroom in time.

Sarah walked the patient through the procedure and what to expect, but the patient continued to express anxiety. Sarah had to go gather a few supplies, so she left the nursing student in the room with the patient and had them watch the commercial video for the Unicorn Squatty Potty. When Sarah returned, the patient was laughing so hard that the patient’s anxiety was gone and the patient agreed to proceed with the enema. After the enema, they got the patient successfully to the bathroom. While the patient sat on the commode, Sarah had the patient watch the YouTube video of the Scottish grandma trying to read The Wonky Donkey. The patient was smiling and laughing.

It’s not all about medicine. It’s also about the human aspect, and Sarah embodies this every time she works with a patient. The nursing student also went away smiling, knowing that nursing is an art that does not always look like what we see in textbooks. —Christine Mohl, nurse manager II, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Grapevine

Rhonda Green

Registered Nurse Parkland Health & Hospital System

Beyond healthcare, the patient populations we serve face unique challenges in their social determinants of health. We have a large pool of diabetic patients in our ZIP code, and yet they struggle to find healthy food choices such as fresh vegetables and fruits in the areas where they live. Many of our patients buy their groceries from convenience stores.

Rhonda Green listened to her patients’ struggles while trimming or shaving calluses off their feet. She then collaborated with our registered on-site dietitian and diabetes team to host regular diabetes fairs at the clinic. The fairs are free and open to the public. Patients are given healthy cooking demonstrations using the common produce that can be found around the area. They learn different methods of cooking and no longer have to rely on frying their food. Guests are also provided with education on many ways to manage their diabetes challenges.

This nominee went above and beyond her role to be an active participant in the planning committee, knowing that her contribution would benefit the patient populations she serves. —Yin Lam, nurse manager, Bluitt-Flowers Health Center, Parkland Health & Hospital System

Excellence in Nursing Awards 2020

Education/Research

Tracine Adame

Director for Research & Clinical Innovation

Medical City Dallas

Jennifer Brown

Clinical Educator

Children’s Health

Jeanne Carey

Director of Simulation

Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing

Damon Cottrell

Assistant Dean & Clinical Professor

Texas Woman’s University

Nkechinyere Echefu

Clinical Education & Academy Partnership

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Robyn Faz

Professional Development Specialist

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Jenny Harshman

Manager, Clinical Education

Children’s Health

Adora Lucius

Wound Care/Enterostomal Therapy Department

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Lynsay Malone

Critical Care Clinical Nurse Educator

Texas Health Huguley Fort Worth South

Peggy Mancuso

Associate Dean for Research and Clinical Scholarship/Professor

Texas Woman’s University

Hayley McVay

Clinical Education & Academy Partnership

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Skip Morelock

Administrative Supervisor

Texas Health Presbyterian Plano

Kelly L. Rossler

Assistant Professor

Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing

Kristin L. Scheffer

Nursing Professional Development-Generalist

Baylor University Medical Center, part of Baylor Scott & White Health

Jordan Schools

Clinical Educator

Children’s Health

Ressie (Nikki) Schwalls

Surgical Services Administration

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Stacy Smith

Senior Director, Integrated Ethics and Conflict Transformation

Children’s Health

Cheryl A. Tucker

Clinical Associate Professor, Level 2 Undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Nursing Coordinator

Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing

Mandy Diane Winkler

Multiple Sclerosis Department of Neurology and Neurology and Neurotherapeutics

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Karen Wright

Director of the Center for Nursing Education and Research

Baylor University Medical Center, part of Baylor Scott & White Health

Leadership

Andrea Ansley

Nurse Manager, Medical-Surgery & Telemetry

Texas Health Plano

Juliemar Atanacio

Manager, Post Anesthesia Care Unit

Medical City Dallas

Lindsay Backschies

Transplant, Colon/Rectal, ENT

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Jennifer Bowden

Clinical Manager, Ambulatory Care

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital

Casey Bradfield

Director, Magnet Program

Children’s Health

Joseph Brookshire

Emergency Department/Trauma

Texas Health Dallas

Karen Burgess

Clinic Manager

UT Southwestern Medical Center

W. David Campbell

Vice President, Chief Learning Officer

Children’s Health

Sally Carmen

Clinical Excellence Program Manager

Texas Health Resources

Linda Castleman

Women & Infants Specialty Health Nurse Admin

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Joe Don Cavender

Senior Vice President and Associate Chief Nursing Officer

Children’s Health

Mary Cazzell

Director of Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice

Cook Children’s Medical Center

Nina Costilla

Medical-Surgical

Texas Health Dallas

Cheryl Crittendon-Glaspie

Care Management

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Sandipkumar Dhorajiya

GYN-Oncology

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Suzanne Diagle

Observation Unit-Emergency Department

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Shelby Do

Medicine ICU

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Pamela Ford

Women & Infants Specialty Health-Antepartum

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Viji George

Clinical Excellence Program Manager

Texas Health Resources

Michael Hernandez

Nursing Director

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Karen Hollis

Surgical Services-Ortho

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Kelly Ann Hoselton

Advanced Practice Service Manager

Children’s Health

Pat Jackson

Senior Director Infection Prevention

Children’s Health

Ginger King

Director of Acute Care Services

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Alicia Ann Lankford

Labor and Delivery Nurse Manager

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Dulce Lopez

Trauma

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Jody Mackling

Manager, Advanced Practice Service

Children’s Health

Dawn Marchetto

Executive Nursing Leadership-Emergency Department

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Karen McCarthy

Director of Clinical Operations

Medical City Frisco

Christopher McLarty

Associate Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Ambulatory Services

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Kathryn Osteen

Clinical Associate Professor: Texas Regional Executive Leader-The Children’s Heart Foundation

Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing

Kristi Owen

Trauma Clinician-Performance Improvement

Texas Health Resources

Sudharshan Pathak

Medicine Specialties

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Napoleon Player II

Director of Nursing Perioperative Services

Texas Health

Alban Rector

Nursing Supervisor

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Diana Rich

Perinatal Quality & Safety Nurse

Baylor University Medical Center, part of Baylor Scott & White Health

Michelle Roberson

Nurse Manager

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Tommy Sawyers

Administrative Chief of Nurse Anesthesiology & Advanced Practice

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Kaye Schmidt

Senior Director

Children’s Health

Christi Smallwood

Nurse Manager

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Tabitha South

Assistant Chief Nursing Office

Medical City Plano

Jean Storey

Senior Vice President

Children’s Health

Laura Sweatt

Director of Magnet

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Jeremy Taylor

Director of Trauma & Emergency Services

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Tami Turrubiarte

Clinical Manager

Children’s Health

June Van Hoose

Surgical Services Administration

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Brooks Williams

Director of Nursing, Critical Care Services

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Direct Care

Iris Andrade

Oncology Nurse Navigator

Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Jon Kyle Austin

Registered Nurse

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Lincy Babu

Registered Nurse

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Megan Barnett

Inpatient Rehabilitation

Medical City Lewisville

Felicia Bessman

Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner, Adjunct Faculty (Texas Christian University), Licensed Professional Counselor

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Grapevine

Virginia Buschardt

Ambulatory Clinical Support Services

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Kimberly Caldwell

Supervision Burn Clinic/Hyperbaric Oxygen Services

Medical City Plano

Jessica Cooper

Registered Nurse

Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Malia Cover

Registered Nurse

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Natalie Creel

Critical Care & Rapid Response

Medical City Plano

Melissa Cunanan

Staff Nurse/Charge Nurse, Neuro ICU

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Valerie Michelle Duron

Staff Nurse Cardiac Rehabilitation

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Lindsey Flores

Registered Nurse/Patient Family Educator

Children’s Health

Mayra Garcia

Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist

Children’s Health

Alaana Garris

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Neonatal Levels Program Manager

Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Rhonda Green

Bluitt-Flowers Health Center

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Coleman G. Hall

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Texas Health Resources Dallas

Allison Harker

Newborn APRNs

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Helen Husbands

Neonatal Intensive Care

Texas Health

Barnabas Kon

Registered Nurse

Texas Health

Sissy “Lane” Kulovitz

Admissions Nurse

Children’s Health

Jodie Lantz

Ventricular Assist Device Clinical Nurse Specialist

Children’s Health

Penny Leatherwood

Women & Infants Specialty Health APP Specialty Clinics

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Manuel Loera

Registered Nurse/Intensive Care Unit

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Michael LoSasso

Trauma-Med/SurgIn

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Joy Macaluso

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Children’s Health

Sarah Mackie

Registered Nurse

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Grapevine

Jennifer Marusich

Patient Safety Specialist

Children’s Health

Stephanie Jane Mather

Day Surgery, Clinical Nurse Leader-Medical Surgical Telemetry

Texas Health Resources Plano

Amy McIntire

Neuroscience Acute Care Unit-Med/SurgIn

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Regina Miller

Staff Nurse

Lewisville ISD

Hector Murillo

Pediatric Intensive Care

Children’s Health

Lexie Nunnenkamp

Registered Nurse

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital

Jayme Pemberton

Pediatric Air Medical Transport

Children’s Health

Cheryl Pittman

NICU APRNs

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Alma Rivera

Lactation Consultant-Women & Infant Education

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Tomika Rogers

Hospital Nurse Case Manager

VA North Texas Health Care System

Susamma Samuel

Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Mary Cathleen Shellnutt

Complex GI Advanced Practice Provider

Medical City Plano

Karla Smith

Faith-centered Family & Mental Health

Hope Speaks

Gwen Spector

Complex Oncology Nurse Navigator

Medical City Plano

John Stevens

Chief Executive Officer/Clinical Director

deNovo Professional Group

Janaki Subramanian

SANE Program Coordinator

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Danny Talanquines Jr.

Registered Nurse

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Carrollton

Garnetta Terry

Cardiovascular Services, Heart & Vascular

Texas Health Presbyterian Plano

Karen Yates

Nurse Clinical Coordinator Chest Pain and EMS

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center