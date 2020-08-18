Front Line Heroes

Health

Phillips, the mother of three young children and an 18-year-old stepson, was worried about having her husband, an ER doctor in Frisco, in the house. One of her children is less than a year old; another has asthma. But as the pandemic started, hotels in Frisco were closing down and weren’t an appealing option because the family would have to separate. So she put up a post on Facebook looking for a trailer or mobile home to rent. A friend who saw the post put her in touch with Haggard, a mother in Prosper with an RV to spare. Haggard said she didn’t want any payment. She just wanted Phillips to pay the favor forward. From there, the two created the RVs 4 MDs Facebook page, which works to connect owners of trailers, campers, and RVs with frontline workers who need safe and affordable housing.

The page has more than 31,000 members, and it is making matches throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Australia, and Dubai. Joshua Smith, a close friend of Haggard’s, says, “Holly is the reason why so many doctors, nurses, and first responders, not just nationally but worldwide, are able to safely return home after their shifts.”

Dr. Robert Rennaker

Courtesy of Dr. Robert Rennaker

When UTD started having employees work from home, Rennaker began looking for solutions to the problems created by the coronavirus pandemic. The former Marine is the chair of the bioengineering department at UTD, and he was contacted by the deputy medical director for BioTel EMS at UT Southwestern to work on a potential shortage in ventilators. Just a week later, Rennaker developed a machine that could be mass produced with readily available resources: a motorized device that simulates a hand squeezing a manual resuscitator, which is a self-​inflating bag that is compressed to help patients who are not breathing. The speed can be manipulated on the motor, and the air volume can be shifted by adjusting an attached rod.

The small machine has an arm attached to a wheel, and as the wheel turns, the arm pushes into the bag and backs out, forcing air through a tube and to the patient. While bag valve masks are functional in emergency situations, they require a healthcare worker to inflate them at all times, so if a patient needs sustained oxygenation and ventilation of CO2 to be able to breathe properly, as is often the case with severe bouts of COVID-19, a machine is needed to keep the airflow steady. A normal mechanical ventilator can cost as much as $50,000, so being able to mimic its activity with easily obtainable supplies can make a difference when treating those with critical respiratory issues. Rennaker’s Manual Resuscitator Assist Device can replicate the ability of the mechanical ventilator at a time when budgets are tight, supply is short, and need is greater than ever.

In addition to the ventilator, Rennaker took on the mask shortage that was impacting so many healthcare facilities around the world. Masks were difficult to find, but they are also irritatingly hot and uncomfortable. Rennaker developed a clear face mask that blows fresh air down from the top of the mask and doesn’t obstruct one’s view, providing safety and comfort. And a doctor at Baylor asked him to build a filtered face mask. He’s working on that device now.

Plano Senior High School

When Baylor Scott & White’s Catastrophe Response Team made a public request via Facebook for help repairing the hospital’s powered air purifying respirators (PAPR), Plano Senior High School’s Chain Reaction robotics team jumped in to help. PAPRs purify air for healthcare workers when they need a more complete seal from contaminated air and are an essential part of a hospital worker’s PPE. The team got to work making new face shields for the PAPRs, and one member was even able to make a computer model from one of the old face shields, which allowed them to cut new face shields with their construction equipment. Functioning face shields with PAPRs can be a game changer, replacing up to 100 masks per day for a hospital. In all, the team repaired 232 PAPR face shields for 12 Baylor Scott & White hospitals.

Mary Patefield

Courtesy of Mary Patefield

At Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest health system in Texas, Patefield stepped up to solve their PPE problem. With supply chains strained and hospitals, governments, and individuals competing for a limited amount of equipment, Patefield was responsible for finding masks for the system as one of four strategic sourcing directors. Beginning in January, she worked 16-hour days, seven days a week to make sure the system’s 28 hospitals were ready for whatever would come.

Short supplies and tenfold price inflation weren’t the only challenges. She had to root out scammers and eliminate middlemen trying to profit from the crisis and had to identify vendors and exporters who could get supplies in from China. In just three weeks, she set up 150 new vendors, work that normally would have taken several months. As the pandemic raged on, Baylor Scott & White’s hospitals were well stocked and prepared to keep patients and staff safe from the disease.

Joseph Finan

Finan, a patent agent, stepped up to fill a supply chain gap with a grassroots effort that harnessed the 3D printing community to produce splash shields for medical workers. Using open-source designs, he produced 10 per day and also began printing ear savers, which protect against irritation for those wearing face masks all day. The reusable equipment was donated to frontline healthcare workers.

Courtesy of Dr. D.J. Verrett

Dr. D.J. Verrett

Verrett runs Innovations Facial Plastic Surgery in Plano, but when the pandemic ended elective surgeries, he stepped up and began working his connections to secure PPE for members of the Collin-Fannin Medical Society who were still seeing patients. He obtained PPE and distributed it from the parking lot of his office, giving out more than 10,000 KN95 masks, 61,650 N95 masks, 168,400 face masks, 336 gallons of hand sanitizer, 180 gallons of bleach, 9,250 disposable isolation gowns, 4,430 face shields, 20,000 gloves, and much more.

Shutterstock

Parkland Hospital

As Dallas County’s public safety net hospital, Parkland knew in February that it was about to be tested. The hospital quickly convened its medical, nursing, and operational stakeholders to map out how it would handle the onslaught. A task force devised a protocol for admitting patients. First move: create one large negative pressure area where COVID-19 patients could be isolated. Facilities staff took just five days to do it.

That space, with more than 100 beds, is now the Tactical Care Unit, affectionately known as the Red Box. A team of about 200 staffers rotates through 12-hour shifts—nurses, critical care physicians, infectious disease specialists, anesthesiologists, respiratory therapists, chaplains, and palliative care specialists. Parkland has since added two additional dedicated wards, expanding its capacity to 168 patients. It also has the ability to house dozens more in other specialized negative pressure rooms throughout the hospital. At this writing, at the end of June, Parkland was caring for 132 COVID-19 patients, more than any hospital in the area, while producing one of the best survival rates in the country.

Meanwhile, as the virus spreads and Dallas County tops with alarming frequency its own records for daily new cases, a team of about 150 providers from Parkland is out on the streets, testing people in difficult conditions. Parkland runs three of the largest testing sites in North Texas. Masked, gloved, and gowned, these staffers spend long hours on their feet, working in the heat with nervous people lined up in their cars. Dr. Donna Persaud and nurse Dolores Diaz were the first to suit up and begin collecting samples. If not for their efforts and the work of countless other Parkland staffers, the numbers and graphs would look far grimmer than they do.

Courtesy of Dr. Ariel Modrykamien

Dr. Ariel M. Modrykamien

Baylor University Medical Center

As Modrykamien monitored the steady march of COVID-19 through China and Europe and then into the United States, he knew his hospital had to completely make itself over to handle what was coming. How it looked, how its nurses and doctors acted, how everything functioned. And it had to happen soon.

Modrykamien, head of critical care for Baylor University Medical Center, was here in 2014, when Ebola threatened the city. But this was a bigger task. The number of ICU beds would need to be increased dramatically. Patient rooms had to be converted to negative pressure to limit the spread of the virus. They’d need storage areas for ventilators and other specialized equipment, spaces to safely put on and remove personal protective equipment, and pathways to transport patients from the emergency room to the COVID care unit without putting anyone in harm’s way.

Modrykamien talked to the ER doctor who cared for victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, the first to use one ventilator on multiple patients.

They built a 36-bed COVID-19 ICU—with the flexibility to expand to 100 beds—in just 48 hours. But being ready went beyond having enough beds. Modrykamien and his team had to adjust to specific roles and responsibilities. For example: since no visitors were allowed, someone on each team was designated to communicate with patients’ loved ones. Protocols and checklists were established for things as complicated as dressing and undressing with PPE, or as seemingly simple as which nurse pushes the elevator button or opens the door when transporting patients between the emergency department and the COVID unit. Modrykamien talked to the ER doctor who cared for victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, the first to use one ventilator on multiple patients, and his team combed through medical journals for answers and new ideas. The result of all this preparation and attention to detail: not a single member of the ICU medical staff contracted the coronavirus. And they were able to save lives.

Dr. Masoud Saman

Director of Head and Neck Surgery at The Medical Center of Plano, Saman trained in New York. He thought the pandemic might take him back there. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sent him an email saying that he would possibly need his help. Although Saman was not eventually summoned to New York, he realized he could do his part right here in Dallas. Due to the quarantine, cases of domestic violence rose, and Saman was called on to provide facial reconstructive surgery for victims. His volunteer efforts in the emergency room exposed him to the crisis firsthand, as he was forced to use the same mask for two and a half weeks as he performed surgeries to save patients. “In the middle of Plano, I felt like I was in the worst medical system in a tiny village or underprivileged area,” he says. “It was just an interesting, scary time.”

Emily Carter

Texas Health Dallas

Courtesy of Emily Carter

Even though the man was medically paralyzed and sedated, and on a rotoprone bed (which turns patients on their stomach to help improve lung function), hospital staff would walk by and hear nurse Carter in the isolation unit, gowned up and giving him pep talks every shift. Most of the medical team thought that he was so sick he wouldn’t make it. Carter ignored them. She knew he could pull through.

With permission from the patient’s wife, Carter went through his phone and read hundreds of texts to him from friends saying that they were pulling for him. She played his favorite Pandora stations in his room to create a familiar environment. His wife mentioned he hated having scruff, so Carter donned her PPE and went in to shave his face. Nightly, she would FaceTime his wife from his phone inside the room so that she and his kids could say goodnight. And she called again every single morning to give his wife updates on how the night had gone. She did all this and much more, while the man struggled through a month on life support.

Carter was right. He made it.

City of Dallas and UrgentCare2Go

Data show that social determinants of health such as housing, income, education, and transportation, as well as comorbidities and race, all influence the severity of COVID-19. People of color have been overrepresented in the number of cases and hospitalizations because of lack of access to testing, health disparities, and systemic racism that is being exacerbated by the pandemic. Many in high-risk communities are also essential workers who are unable to work from home, increasing their risk of catching the virus. With testing sites often inaccessible to those without transportation, the city of Dallas partnered with UrgentCare2Go to provide free mobile testing for those who have symptoms and can’t get to a testing site.

Jennifer Lomax-Wood

Presbyterian Hospital of Plano

Let’s call him David. When the 20-year-old presented with severe shortness of breath and fatigue, Lomax-Wood and the other ICU nurses suspected he had COVID-19. His test, though, came back negative. More testing and then a horrible diagnosis: David had metastatic cancer. But with a “no visitor” policy in place, his parents and friends couldn’t console him in person. Lomax-Wood stepped up. Here’s what the nominator wrote:

“Having a son of her own, Jennifer could empathize with his pain, as well as his mother’s emotional pain. David grew to trust Jennifer and actually began to smile when she entered his room. David finally became stable enough to move out of the ICU after about two weeks. Jennifer discovered shortly after his transfer to the medical surgical floor that he was going to have to spend his 21st birthday in the hospital. Without his knowing, she bought a birthday card and passed it out for all the ICU staff to sign with words of encouragement. She also brightened his special day with a balloon and gift card. David was surprised when Jennifer came into his room to celebrate his 21st birthday. They shared smiles and laughter that day. David will undoubtedly always remember this particular birthday, not just because it was his 21st but because of the very special person who made it so unforgettable.”

Courtesy of Karen Scholander

Karen Scholander

Scholander created the VNA’s music therapy program in 2015. With the pandemic, though, she had a challenge: how to play guitar and sing for homebound hospice patients while maintaining social distance. The Front Porch Concert Series allows hospice patients and caregivers to watch through a window as she performs. “Sometimes I only see the patient one time,” she says. “I need to make the most positive impact I can make in the short time I have. There are no do-overs.”

Dr. Jonathan Blacher

During the early days of the lockdown, dental offices were closed to nonemergency patients. But there were still many dental emergencies, the vast majority of which required a root canal. Blacher, an endodontist, never stopped seeing dental emergency patients, and he worked hard to prevent these dental emergencies from requiring a visit to the ER. In doing so, he saved patients from their pain and from risk of further infection.

Zacharri Polyak

Texas Health Arlington

Polyak, a critical care nurse at Texas Health, moved out of his home at the beginning of the pandemic to protect his wife and two sons and to focus on caring for patients in the hospital’s COVID ICU.

That’s where he met the woman. She came into the ER 30 weeks pregnant and so sick that doctors decided she needed to be on a ventilator. The baby was delivered via C-section and sent to the NICU, while the Spanish-speaking mother—when she was stable enough to be moved and after she had officially tested positive—was transferred to the COVID ICU.

There, she was alone, surrounded by doctors and nurses who mostly spoke only English (one ICU nurse, Rose Guzman, was able to spend time with her, encouraging and comforting her in Spanish). She hadn’t seen her baby. She had no postpartum support or lactation consult; Labor and Delivery would not come because they were afraid to carry the virus back to the babies and moms on their floor. She got mastitis and became withdrawn and depressed once she was finally awake enough to realize what had happened.

Polyak knew at least a little of what she was going through. Last year, his wife gave birth to a son who spent his first 17 days in the NICU. So he went to work. The NICU manager said she’d need two negative tests and seven days of the mother being symptom free before she could see the baby in person, so he got her set up with the Angel Eye app, allowing her round-the-clock viewing access. He got someone from lactation to call and talk to her in Spanish. Members of the ICU even brought her cabbage leaves and a binder to help dry up her milk.

But more than anything, he was just there. He got someone to come in and translate, then he sat with the woman and told her his story, how he and his wife had their baby by emergency

C-​section, too, the nights they spent in the NICU. He told her that she was not alone and that he would do everything he could to support her.

Klava St. John

Texas Health Southwest

The 88-year-old patient was waiting for test results for COVID-19 and not doing well. Not only was he in a terrifying situation, but he spoke only Russian and couldn’t grasp what his caregivers, anonymous and practically faceless in their personal protective equipment, were trying to communicate. He was lethargic, giving one-word answers and struggling to breathe, and caregivers were having problems assessing his neurological state. Due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, his daughters could not come in to visit.

That’s where nurse St. John came in. She’s a native Russian who moved with her family to the United States when she was 12. The minute she spoke to him, the elderly patient began to respond. St. John learned the man was what she calls a “true Russian.” He had never owned a car, walked everywhere he went, cooked for himself daily, and was very independent. He had never been in any hospital before.

Over the next few days, his condition continued to decline. As he grew sicker, St. John took on the difficult role of helping his daughters decide whether he should be kept alive using life support or allowed to die naturally. She spoke with them in Russian on the phone. One daughter wanted only for her father to be comfortable and felt he wouldn’t be if he were on life support. But the other was struggling, St. John says. “She got very emotional and they couldn’t quite meet each other on the same page,” she says.

With St. John’s help, the hesitant daughter was able to talk to her father on the phone. Near the end of the conversation, he told her, “I love you, my daughter.” When she asked if he was in pain, he responded, “The only thing that’s in pain is my soul.” The daughter realized it would soon be time to let him go—and that she could.

A few hours later, the patient took a turn for the worse. St. John reached out to both daughters and they decided on a “do not resuscitate” order.

“Without her help, the patient would’ve been intubated and certainly would have died regardless of our care,” says Dr. Kevin Conley, the pulmonologist who cared for the man, “but it would have potentially exposed multiple other people and utilized resources in a futile effort and likely would have increased the patient suffering at the end of his life.”