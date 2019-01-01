Bunch Bikes Are a Ride That Really Hauls

Aaron Powell was a band teacher when he started cycling to work as a matter of practicality. Then, about three years ago, while on an extended vacation in Copenhagen with his wife and young daughter, he saw his first cargo bike. Happy peddlers filled the holds with their kids, their groceries, their pets, pretty much anything. How genius!

When he returned to Denton, he looked for someone who sold them stateside. Aside from one guy in Oregon, there wasn’t much out there. And importing one from the Netherlands was too expensive.

Bunch Bikes was born. The company, now with five full-time employees, started selling its bikes about two years ago. They’ve shipped to 45 states and three countries.

“This has been really interesting and fulfilling,” Powell says. “I think we’re making an impact on the world in a positive way.”

The bikes come with or without electric-assist motors driven by rechargeable batteries. (You’ll want the juice.)