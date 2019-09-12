A Timeline of Uber in Dallas

September 12, 2019

A month after Uber Technologies announced that it would move 400 employees to Dallas by the end of the year, with plans to create 3,000 new jobs by 2025, the North Central Texas Council of Governments approved more than $15 million to make improvements to the Deep Ellum neighborhood around the new Uber office. Michael Morris, transportation director for the Council, said some of the money will go toward building soccer fields under I-345, an elevated highway, in an effort to bring the 2026 World Cup to Dallas. “The live-work-play environment of Deep Ellum, honestly, it just has us psyched out of our minds,” Uber spokesman Brian Finch said. “We are right by the DART rail, and we are already putting together a few company soccer teams to play under I-345—fingers crossed.”

December 17, 2019

Uber says its employees are settling in just fine in the company’s new Deep Ellum offices. “It was a big move, but it’s helpful to have 200 other people in the same boat as you,” said new Uber spokesman Eddie Mora. “We had a big group together a couple of days ago for Sunday brunch at Stirr and—or was it Hide? Oh yeah, Hide. So then we—wait, Mama Tried? You know, there are a lot of brunch places for young white professionals down there. Anyway, after we ate, we all went and kicked a ball around under I-345. We really truly can’t wait for the fields to go in and for the other 1,800 people to get here. I mean, 1,800 or so. Around 1,800, give or take.”

March 14, 2020

Uber admits its relocation to the 15-story office building in The Epic is going slower than it would have liked, but the self-styled “Amazon of transportation” says it is still on target to create 600 new jobs by 2025. “Maybe we were a bit ambitious with our original timeline for the move, but being ambitious is how we got where we are,” said new Uber spokesman Carson Karsten. “But, yeah, we are still loving it. Hopping on the DART and going all over. We try to get under I-345 and play a little five-a-side on Fridays. I mean, we haven’t lately, because we haven’t had enough people, but I think that’s because a lot of people are on spring vacation, probably. It’s certainly not because of our plummeting stock price or the lawsuits.”

September 7, 2020

Uber officially canceled plans to move into the larger 22-story tower at The Epic, an announcement that has been rumored for months. “Would I call it a belt tightening? No,” said new Uber spokeswoman Tamara Katz. “We felt like a scaled-back office was more in keeping with our roots. Lean and mean, right? We pride ourselves on being a company that is able to quickly react to any given situation and this is no different. We still love being in Deep Ellum, and I think, if I may, this move is very much in line with our neighborhood’s rock-and-roll past.” She declined to elaborate. “I think it speaks for itself. But I can tell you that we have 50 very happy employees. Almost 50. I just saw a few of them kicking a ball back and forth under the highway if you want to ask them yourself.”

February 4, 2021

Lyft Inc. announced today that it would move 350 employees to Dallas by the end of the year, with an eye toward eventually bringing in 3,000 more by 2027. The company’s second office will take over the space in The Epic recently occupied by Uber. “It’s just an ideal live-work-play situation, and we could not be any more pleased,” Lyft spokesman Gary Ewing said. “We are so close to the DART station, and obviously we are very excited about the idea of playing soccer under the highway.”