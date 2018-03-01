Travel
Six Dallas Airbnbs to Keep Your In-Laws Happy During the Holidays
Better yet, let them have your house, and you take the cool digs.
The McFly
Size: 1,250 square feet
Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 6 guests
Price per night: $80–$150
Best feature: The cereal buffet bar
Location: Lower Greenville
What to do in the hood: See The Kooks at the Granada Theater; hang in the treehouse at Truck Yard; take a turkey break at Gung Ho
Hosts Kelsey and Jeremy Turner had been renting this Lower Greenville duplex before they decided to buy it from their landlord. Originally they lived in one half, but now they rent out the entire space. “I was thinking about how kids’ rooms a lot of times in ’80s movies always just seem like a really fun place to be,” Jeremy says of his inspiration. The couple collected era-appropriate items at flea markets, thrift stores, and estate sales, and added a hand-painted mural inspired by the Memphis design movement. “It was work,” Jeremy says. “But it doesn’t really feel like work when you’re buying a Ninja Turtles arcade.”
Blue Steel Tiny Home
Size: 200 square feet
Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 4 guests
Price per night: $55
Best feature: The Instagram ops
Location: The Cedars
What to do in the hood: Get to anywhere from DART’s Cedars Station; catch a holiday movie at Alamo Drafthouse; get the taco del día at the shipping container taco stand behind The Cedars Socíal
“It’s always been a dream of mine to stay in a tiny home,” says owner David Krauss. “When I had the opportunity to buy one and also use it as an Airbnb, I jumped at the opportunity. I think the coolest part is that the shipping container has been to China and back, so it still has some Chinese characters on it. It’s a well-traveled home.”
Roc House
Size: 4,000 square feet
Capacity: 4 bedrooms, 22 guests
Price per night: $1,500
Best features: Chipping green and pool
Location: Highland Meadows
What to do in the hood: Beat your dad at Topgolf; hike the White Rock Greenbelt; sip a cappuccino at White Rock Coffee
The midcentury modern Roc House, designed by architect Rudolph Schindler, is one of six properties rented by interior designer and professional event planner R.J. Covington. “It sort of allowed me to do everything that I love,” she says. “I love making people smile. I love impressing people and making ‘wow’ party pads with my interior design talent. So it is just like my perfect world come together.”
The Treehouse
Size: 1,482 square feet
Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 4 guests
Price per night: $230
Best feature: The view
Location: Little Forest Hills
What to do in the hood: Hit the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden; walk off the pecan pie at White Rock Lake; take the family to brunch at Smoky Rose
“When we had our first child, we knew this would not be our forever home, but Airbnb allows us to share such a unique experience with others,” says owner Danielle Kaserman. “Walking down the gravel path to the Treehouse for the first time is a magical experience. Once inside, the expansive glass in the living room, with its stone wall and lofted ceilings, is our favorite place to relax. It brings nature inside all year long with a constantly changing palette as the garden blooms and grows.”
The Luxury Loft
Size: 5,000 square feet
Capacity: 3 bedrooms, 8 guests
Price per night: $1,250
Best features: The full gym and game room with foosball and shuffleboard
Location: Harwood District
What to do in the hood: Cheer on the Mavs at the AAC; see the dinosaurs at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science; let Stephan Pyles cook your holiday dinner at Stampede 66
Owner Jon Clark says that the loft’s location means the property is often leased by athletes and celebrities. “A private townhome steps away from the Katy Trail, the AAC, and all of the bars and restaurants of Uptown and Victory Park—with a fenced-in yard, four-car garage, and a private rooftop with an outdoor kitchen—is relatively unheard of in Dallas or other urban cities,” Clark says. “It’s one of Dallas’ best kept secrets.”
Airstream Oasis
Size: a 25-foot trailer
Capacity: 1 bedroom, 3 guests
Price per night: $72
Best feature: The snuggle factor
Location: Knox Henderson
What to do in the hood: Shop for gifts at Favor the Kind; find a party dress at Vintage Martini; take an Oval Office pic for the holiday card at the George W. Bush Presidential Center
“Airstreams have always seemed like a really cool thing to me,” says owner Ben Rankin. “But most people won’t ever get the opportunity to stay in one because, you know, you have to buy it and maintain it. So it seemed like a unique opportunity and something I think people will enjoy.”
