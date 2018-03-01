Six Dallas Airbnbs to Keep Your In-Laws Happy During the Holidays

The McFly

Size: 1,250 square feet

Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 6 guests

Price per night: $80–$150

Best feature: The cereal buffet bar

Location: Lower Greenville

What to do in the hood: See The Kooks at the Granada Theater; hang in the treehouse at Truck Yard; take a turkey break at Gung Ho

Hosts Kelsey and Jeremy Turner had been renting this Lower Greenville duplex before they decided to buy it from their landlord. Originally they lived in one half, but now they rent out the entire space. “I was thinking about how kids’ rooms a lot of times in ’80s movies always just seem like a really fun place to be,” Jeremy says of his inspiration. The couple collected era-appropriate items at flea markets, thrift stores, and estate sales, and added a hand-painted mural inspired by the Memphis design movement. “It was work,” Jeremy says. “But it doesn’t really feel like work when you’re buying a Ninja Turtles arcade.”

Blue Steel Tiny Home

Size: 200 square feet

Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 4 guests

Price per night: $55

Best feature: The Instagram ops

Location: The Cedars

What to do in the hood: Get to anywhere from DART’s Cedars Station; catch a holiday movie at Alamo Drafthouse; get the taco del día at the shipping container taco stand behind The Cedars Socíal

“It’s always been a dream of mine to stay in a tiny home,” says owner David Krauss. “When I had the opportunity to buy one and also use it as an Airbnb, I jumped at the opportunity. I think the coolest part is that the shipping container has been to China and back, so it still has some Chinese characters on it. It’s a well-traveled home.”

Roc House

Size: 4,000 square feet

Capacity: 4 bedrooms, 22 guests

Price per night: $1,500

Best features: Chipping green and pool

Location: Highland Meadows

What to do in the hood: Beat your dad at Topgolf; hike the White Rock Greenbelt; sip a cappuccino at White Rock Coffee

The midcentury modern Roc House, designed by architect Rudolph Schindler, is one of six properties rented by interior designer and professional event planner R.J. Covington. “It sort of allowed me to do everything that I love,” she says. “I love making people smile. I love impressing people and making ‘wow’ party pads with my interior design talent. So it is just like my perfect world come together.”

The Treehouse

Size: 1,482 square feet

Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 4 guests

Price per night: $230

Best feature: The view

Location: Little Forest Hills

What to do in the hood: Hit the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden; walk off the pecan pie at White Rock Lake; take the family to brunch at Smoky Rose

“When we had our first child, we knew this would not be our forever home, but Airbnb allows us to share such a unique experience with others,” says owner Danielle Kaserman. “Walking down the gravel path to the Treehouse for the first time is a magical experience. Once inside, the expansive glass in the living room, with its stone wall and lofted ceilings, is our favorite place to relax. It brings nature inside all year long with a constantly changing palette as the garden blooms and grows.”

The Luxury Loft

Size: 5,000 square feet

Capacity: 3 bedrooms, 8 guests

Price per night: $1,250

Best features: The full gym and game room with foosball and shuffleboard

Location: Harwood District

What to do in the hood: Cheer on the Mavs at the AAC; see the dinosaurs at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science; let Stephan Pyles cook your holiday dinner at Stampede 66

Owner Jon Clark says that the loft’s location means the property is often leased by athletes and celebrities. “A private townhome steps away from the Katy Trail, the AAC, and all of the bars and restaurants of Uptown and Victory Park—with a fenced-in yard, four-car garage, and a private rooftop with an outdoor kitchen—is relatively unheard of in Dallas or other urban cities,” Clark says. “It’s one of Dallas’ best kept secrets.”

Airstream Oasis

Size: a 25-foot trailer

Capacity: 1 bedroom, 3 guests

Price per night: $72

Best feature: The snuggle factor

Location: Knox Henderson

What to do in the hood: Shop for gifts at Favor the Kind; find a party dress at Vintage Martini; take an Oval Office pic for the holiday card at the George W. Bush Presidential Center

“Airstreams have always seemed like a really cool thing to me,” says owner Ben Rankin. “But most people won’t ever get the opportunity to stay in one because, you know, you have to buy it and maintain it. So it seemed like a unique opportunity and something I think people will enjoy.”