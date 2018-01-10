The artwork that decorates Dallas’ downtown is a diverse collection from world-renowned artists and lesser-known locals alike that’s only growing with the addition of Craig Hall’s plaza, Tim Headington’s acquisitions, and, soon, more city-commissioned work along Ross Avenue. And yet, most of the time, we are simply marching past on our way to a concert or whizzing by on the way to work. Which raises the question: why have this art? “Why do you put artwork in your home? Why do you put artwork on your computer?” says Kay Kallos, the public art program manager for the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Because looking at things that are interesting, pleasant, or challenging stimulates our engagement with the environment. If we didn’t have public art, it would be a really dull place. And probably fewer people would want to go there.” Here, a suggested alfresco art tour through the city.

