Is Dallas Really a Literary Town?

Though Dallas has developed an active literary scene in recent years, its reputation is still lagging behind reality. Enter the Dallas Lit Hop.

Organized by local literature champion WordSpace and meant to highlight the importance of the written word, the festival made its debut in 2016. But this is its real coming-out party. The Lit Hop’s first two installments were one-day affairs confined to Deep Ellum. This year, events will happen throughout the city and the month, beginning April 5. It’s perfect timing: April is Dallas Arts Month, and the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs wants the emphasis to be on literature.

Founder’s Day: A Tribute to Robert Trammell

A tribute to late poet Robert Trammell, the founder of WordSpace, serves as a soft opening for the Lit Hop. April 5, 7 pm. The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture, 2719 Routh St. Dallas Lit Hop Kick Off Party|

The official launch features food trucks and a performance by Dead White Zombies. April 7, 5–9 pm. Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. The Writers’ League of Texas Presents One Page Salon

Novelist Owen Egerton interacts with Texas writers as they read and discuss one-page segments of their drafts. April 12, 7:30 pm. The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. Hidden Scribes, The Podcast Live

Local actor and author Mark Millien directs a live podcast featuring actors and musicians performing short stories. April 26, 7:30 pm. The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. Walter Mosley, Presented by WordSpace and the South Dallas Cultural Center

Bestselling author Walter Mosley closes the festival with a reading of an excerpt from his latest book, Down the River Unto the Sea. $35. April 29, 8 pm. The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St.

“I knew early on it was time to expand the Deep Ellum project,” says WordSpace president Charles Dee Mitchell. “This was the year to do something bigger, so I proposed it to the board and went and got everybody lined up, people who could produce specific programming.”

The newly expanded Lit Hop will include a poetry slam, a bookmaking workshop for kids, a pub-crawl, and a performance by the experimental site-specific theater troupe Dead White Zombies. Walter Mosley—author of the successful Easy Rawlins series of detective novels—will come to town for the grand finale on April 29.

“Dallas is known nationally for its visual and performing arts scene,” Mitchell says, “and we want to be part of getting the literary scene up on that same national level of exposure.”