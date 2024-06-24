Monday, June 24, 2024 Jun 24, 2024
95° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Home & Garden

Prep School—Bringing the “Coastal Granddaughter” Trend Indoors

By | |Interior: Nathan Schroder; All Others: Elizabeth Lavin
Image
Photography by Nathan Schroder

Ralph Lauren Americana is back and better than ever this summer with the rise of the “coastal granddaughter” trend focusing on its signature preppy style. To bring a bit of this posh flair indoors, take inspiration from this cozy corner seating area in a Highland Park home designed by Amy’s Interiors. From the patterned banquette and matching sconces to the pale paint on the walls and the framed intaglios, this space has us feeling the blues—in the best way. 

Classic color palettes and traditional touches always score an A-plus.

Shop our picks!

Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

19th-century faux azulejo commode, Nick Brock & company, $8,250

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Ceramic Table Lamp, Blue Print, $950

“Combining classic patterns and tones makes for a perfectly posh look.”

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Throw Pillows, Coco & Dash, from $178

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Custom Framed Vases, Blue Print, $1,100

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

“Greenbrier” Slipper Chair, Blue print, $2,680

Buy Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

“Maybelle” Stool, Made Goods, to the trade

Buy Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Tall Ruffle Vase, Laura Lee Clark, $1,450

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Two’s Company Lantern, Mecox, $165

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Vintage Birdcage Side Table, Dunbar Road, $3,000 for pair

Buy Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

“Ojai” Plate, Made Goods, to the trade

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Labatorio Paravicini Plates, Ellis Hill, from $265

“More is more when it comes to mixing your blue-and-white dinnerware.”

Browse Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

“Maison” Melamine Dinnerware, Caitlin Wilson, from $19

Buy Now
Image
Photography by Elizabeth Lavin

Seletti “Hollandia Flower” Plate, Scout Design Studio, $114

Buy Now

Author

Lydia Brooks

Lydia Brooks

View Profile

Related Articles

Image
Home & Garden

Strong Roots—One Mother-Daughter Pair Shows Off Their Homes and Gardens

Cathy Taylor and Natalie Cross have created their own artful escapes using lessons, objects, and even plants from generations past.
By Jessica Elliot
Image
Publications

One Professional Organizer Shows You How to Create a Kid-Friendly Snack Station

School’s out, which means kids are home—and hungry! Satisfy their appetites with a fully stocked and well-organized refueling station.
By Jessica Otte
Image
Home & Garden

The 2024 Best Builders in Dallas

The picks are in!
By D Home editors
Advertisement