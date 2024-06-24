Prep School—Bringing the “Coastal Granddaughter” Trend Indoors

Ralph Lauren Americana is back and better than ever this summer with the rise of the “coastal granddaughter” trend focusing on its signature preppy style. To bring a bit of this posh flair indoors, take inspiration from this cozy corner seating area in a Highland Park home designed by Amy’s Interiors. From the patterned banquette and matching sconces to the pale paint on the walls and the framed intaglios, this space has us feeling the blues—in the best way.

Classic color palettes and traditional touches always score an A-plus.

