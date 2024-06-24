Prep School—Bringing the “Coastal Granddaughter” Trend Indoors

Ralph Lauren Americana is back and better than ever this summer with the rise of the “coastal granddaughter” trend focusing on its signature preppy style. To bring a bit of this posh flair indoors, take inspiration from this cozy corner seating area in a Highland Park home designed by Amy’s Interiors. From the patterned banquette and matching sconces to the pale paint on the walls and the framed intaglios, this space has us feeling the blues—in the best way.
Classic color palettes and traditional touches always score an A-plus.
Shop our picks!
19th-century faux azulejo commode, Nick Brock & company, $8,250
Ceramic Table Lamp, Blue Print, $950
“Combining classic patterns and tones makes for a perfectly posh look.”
Throw Pillows, Coco & Dash, from $178
Custom Framed Vases, Blue Print, $1,100
“Greenbrier” Slipper Chair, Blue print, $2,680
“Maybelle” Stool, Made Goods, to the trade
Tall Ruffle Vase, Laura Lee Clark, $1,450
Two’s Company Lantern, Mecox, $165
Vintage Birdcage Side Table, Dunbar Road, $3,000 for pair
“Ojai” Plate, Made Goods, to the trade
Labatorio Paravicini Plates, Ellis Hill, from $265
“More is more when it comes to mixing your blue-and-white dinnerware.”