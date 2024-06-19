Susan Sarich Used Family Recipes and Her Father’s Retirement Fund to Launch SusieCakes

Growing up in Chicago, Susan Sarich spent many childhood afternoons in the family kitchen. It was there where her grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline, taught her how to bake using recipes they had jotted down over the years on three-by-five index cards. Sarich enjoyed baking so much she decided to try to make a business out of it. When she launched SusieCakes in 2006, the concept was straightforward: Use simple ingredients to produce high-quality baked goods by following the recipes on those index cards. She also wanted to create sustainable food and beverage opportunities for women.

“I wanted to build a business where women could have careers without having to work long shifts and be away from their families during the holidays,” she says. Today, about 80 percent of SusieCakes’ employees are women—including all local bakery general managers.

Prior to founding SusieCakes, Sarich spent more than two decades in hospitality. She also founded a bistro in Portland—but she longed to get back to those index cards. “While in California, I noticed the desserts were overly composed,” she says. “They were also like half a bite. I just wished I could find a restaurant where they served good, old-fashioned Midwestern desserts.”

So, Sarich did it herself—with help from her parents; they took out a second mortgage, and her father cashed out a portion of his retirement fund for the bakery’s launch. “From day one, people knew what we were trying to do,” Sarich says. “It brought people back to their childhoods.”

The first SusieCakes bakery opened in L.A. and quickly grew a fan base that included celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner. The brand expanded to Texas in 2016, and Sarich, who now lives in Dallas full time, relocated the company’s headquarters here in early 2022.

Today, SusieCakes has 26 bakeries across California, Texas, and Tennessee, and is planning for more. Through it all, Sarich holds true to her initial business plan, which includes a commitment to being a good neighbor. Following through, SusieCakes has donated more than $4 million in baked goods. “One of our core values is remembering where we came from,” Sarich says. “For me, it’s about humility. I know how hard it was to open that first door, but sometimes people forget how they started.”

In Sarich’s estimation, the secret to what has led to SusieCake’s success has been the brand’s ability to appeal to its customers memories of their childhood and a simpler time. That, and the combination of the pandemic which led to a sizable uptick in orders helped push the national bakery into a new stratosphere.

“From the first day people really responded to the product because it is nostalgic,” Sarich says. “It’s what people remember and it brings them back to their childhood. People tell me, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t had carrot cake like this since my mom made it for my fifth birthday.’ It became even more prevalent when COVID hit and we were shut down. People started emailing me saying, ‘I need some sense of normalcy and SusieCakes is our family’s normalcy.’ It became more apparent to me how intertwined we are in people’s lives. When someone has our wedding cake there’s an emotional connection to it. Then it’s, ‘Oh, Susie did our wedding cake and now we’re having our first baby, let’s do the wedding shower with her.’ I think that has become the attachment to the brand.”

At its’ core, SusieCakes’ primary goal remains the same—make high-quality baked goods with quality ingredients, the CEO says. “We’re not trying to do anything revolutionary,” she says. “We’re just trying to make really good baked goods and people really appreciate that. I am unapologetic about not doing things that are sugar-free or have artificial ingredients. If it wasn’t in a kitchen in 1950—we don’t bake with it.”