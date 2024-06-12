How Amy Stewart Made Her Way From the Hardwood to the Courtroom

As the final whistle blew and the crowd rushed the court, Amy Stewart and three of her fellow Tulane University women’s basketball coaches embraced with a feeling of exhilaration that’s nearly impossible to replicate in professional sports. The Green Wave won the 1999 Conference USA championship and was headed to the NCAA Women’s March Madness tournament for a fifth consecutive year. Stewart, now a partner at her firm, Stewart Law Group, coached under Tulane legend Lisa Stockton, who led the program for three decades.

Born in North Carolina, Stewart grew up a UNC fan in the wake of Michael Jordan’s days as a Tar Heel. A college visit to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, however, introduced Stewart to the Demon Deacons. Following the trip, she received a basketball scholarship to the school.

After playing for Wake from 1990 to 1994, Stewart spent her post-grad years developing strength and agility programs for high school athletes until she was recruited by Coach Karen Freeman to join the Demon Deacons’ coaching staff in 1996. When Freeman left to coach the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting, Stewart took a job at Tulane, coaching there from 1997 to 1999.

She loved coaching, but didn’t feel that it was her true calling. She left to work as a consultant for the NCAA, helping college athletes parlay their skills into the professional world, then transitioned to pharmaceutical sales. A doctor she met suggested that she attend medical or law school. After earning her law degree in 2007 from the University of Missouri–Columbia, where she met her husband, Ed, the couple moved to Dallas after he accepted a job as the executive associate commissioner for football at the Big 12 Conference. Stewart worked for various firms as a corporate trial lawyer, but in 2017, she founded the only minority woman-owned litigation boutique in Dallas.

Today, Stewart focuses on everything from contract disputes to employment matters. She is a Title IX investigator and offers counsel for companies wading into Name, Image, Likeness matters. Although her playing and coaching days are over, Stewart has found the next best thing. “Name another profession where you have a practice and one key game, which is our trial,” she says. “People come to the courthouse in Dallas County and watch phenomenal trial attorneys compete.”