Meet Three DFW Women Who Left Corporate Careers to Start Their Own Companies

About eight years ago, Emily Shack Wickard sat at her kitchen table and typed six fateful words into a Google search bar. A 20-year career in corporate finance culminated in landing her dream job as a vice president of financial planning and analysis at the $4 billion manufacturer Flowserve. About a year into her new role, though, she wondered, “Is this it?”

In 2016, Shack Wickard was offered a severance package amid a corporate restructuring. She was on the verge of rejecting it, opting to stay on. “But I had this moment of clarity,” she recalls. “I said to myself, ‘If I don’t get off this hamster wheel now, I may never have another opportunity again.’”

With an affinity for fashion and a feeling that there was a void in the market for moms who enjoyed stylish and affordable designer clothing, Shack Wickard logged in and searched, “How to start an online boutique.” She sold a piece of jewelry for $10,000 as seed money. Then, she began posting pictures of clothing, hosted pop-up shops at her home, and stored inventory in her son’s bathtub. Thus, her company, Avara, was born.

Four years later, Avara opened its first brick-and-mortar store. Based in Dallas, the company has since gone national and established itself more as a clothing brand than an online boutique; more than 30 percent of the company’s revenue now comes from its private label, which was established in 2022. Avara has customers in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Shack Wickard is among a throng of women who have left the corporate world to leap into entrepreneurship. In 2017, CNBC declared that the “golden age for women entrepreneurs” had begun, with women making up 40 percent of new entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Research shows that nearly half of all businesses founded in the pandemic were launched by women, compared to 29 percent in 2019.

Karen White’s career in corporate HR included working at Quaker Oats, Frito-Lay, and Yum! Brands. When Frisco began touting itself as the $5 billion mile in recognition of key development plans along the Dallas North Tollway, White saw an opportunity. “Out of my love for decorating and the unavailability of niche home boutiques with unique and quality things, I decided to open Oasis Accents.”

Launched in 2017, White’s business focuses on high-quality giclées, original artwork, home accessories, and gifts. Amid notable digital growth and expanding to 1,000 products, White has opted to take her Frisco-based business entirely online.

Oasis Accents

She says her experience working with various teams at the corporate level has informed how she leads her enterprise. “Sitting in those cross-functional teams built my understanding of how a business operates from all those different functions, and I was able to translate that into a small business format,” she says.

When Lisa Ong kickstarted her enterprise two days after ending a 30-year career with PwC, the move was anything but impulsive. She spent six months preparing the runway for the January 2020 launch of Wishing Out Loud, which offers DEI and belonging strategy consulting, executive coaching, and inclusive leadership training.

While at PwC, Ong charted her own career course, doing her personal version of “wishing out loud” for certain roles and finding ways to make them happen—including being the national diversity director for the multibillion-dollar company. In a full-circle manner, many of her Wishing Out Loud clients now talk with her about the possibility of pursuing entrepreneurship themselves.

“I always caution them to make sure that they’re building to their ‘why,’ if that’s their dream because too many people I see who leave corporate don’t have a good game plan,” Ong says. “They have the passion, but they haven’t done the preparation. And so, I’m always cautioning people to look at the transferable skills they’ve gained and to build their network along the way.”