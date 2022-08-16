Relive the Best of Big D 2022

Earlier this month, nearly 900 people packed into the Factory in Deep Ellum to celebrate the best Dallas has to offer. It was the first time in three years that D Magazine has been able to celebrate its Best of Big D issue in-person, which is really the only way to do this. More than 20 of our restaurant and bar winners served food and cocktails throughout the evening:

Botolino Gelato, Cades Cakes, Desi District, E Bar Tex-Mex, Edoko Omakase Suchi, Encanto Pops, Greenville Avenue Pizza Co, Kalachandji’s, Mr. Max, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Saigon Block, Sky Rocket Burger, TX Brisket Biscuit, Uchi, Vestals Catering, Will Call Bar, and Wu Wei Din. Cocktails came courtesy 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge, Del Sur Tacos, and Manhattan Project.

VIPs got in early and were treated to Al Biernat’s, Scardello, and the French Room Bar. Other entertainment for the evening included Bleach (Best Drag Queen), DJ Christy Ray (Best DJ), Ariel + The Culture (Best Music Act), and perennial Dallas favorite, Emerald City Band.

Thank you to our sponsors that made it all possible: Park Place, Banfi, Rosa Regale, Bulleit, Ketel One, and Osadia.

Read the 2022 edition, then head to the gallery to see images from the event. And make sure you watch the recap video below.

