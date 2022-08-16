Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022
98° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Best of Big D

Relive the Best of Big D 2022

On Thursday, August 4, Best of Big D returned in full force to the Factory in Deep Ellum. More than 850 gathered to celebrate Dallas’ best food, drink, and entertainment—all under one roof.
By D Magazine |
View Gallery
Image
View Gallery
Advertisement

Relive the Best of Big D 2022

{{ oneIndex }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

Earlier this month, nearly 900 people packed into the Factory in Deep Ellum to celebrate the best Dallas has to offer. It was the first time in three years that D Magazine has been able to celebrate its Best of Big D issue in-person, which is really the only way to do this. More than 20 of our restaurant and bar winners served food and cocktails throughout the evening:

Botolino Gelato, Cades Cakes, Desi District, E Bar Tex-Mex, Edoko Omakase Suchi, Encanto Pops, Greenville Avenue Pizza Co, Kalachandji’s, Mr. Max, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Saigon Block, Sky Rocket Burger, TX Brisket Biscuit, Uchi, Vestals Catering, Will Call Bar, and Wu Wei Din. Cocktails came courtesy 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge, Del Sur Tacos, and Manhattan Project.

VIPs got in early and were treated to Al Biernat’s, Scardello, and the French Room Bar. Other entertainment for the evening included Bleach (Best Drag Queen), DJ Christy Ray (Best DJ), Ariel + The Culture (Best Music Act), and perennial Dallas favorite, Emerald City Band.

Thank you to our sponsors that made it all possible: Park Place, Banfi, Rosa Regale, Bulleit, Ketel One, and Osadia.  

Read the 2022 edition, then head to the gallery to see images from the event. And make sure you watch the recap video below.

View Gallery

Author

D Magazine

D Magazine

Related Articles

Colleen Guillory (Texas Health Resources), Ashley Varghese (Texas Health Dallas), Mercy Thomas (Texas Health Dallas), Elena Acosta-Garcia (Texas Health Dallas), Johnny Meshack (DFW Airport)
D Magazine Events

Scenes from D Magazine’s Excellence in Nursing 2022

On Tuesday, March 1, the 2022 top nurses of Dallas gathered at On The Levee in the Design District to celebrate their Excellence in Nursing honor.
By D Magazine
Image
D Magazine Events

Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Long Live Mex-Mex Celebration

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, more than 200 D readers stepped directly into the pages of D’s March cover story, Long Live Mex-Mex.
Image
D Magazine Events

Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas Celebration

Dallas’ best lawyers gathered on April 20 to celebrate their accomplishments at an exclusive event in their honor.