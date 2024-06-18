Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Jun 19, 2024
84° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now

FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
|

What is a Netflix House?

(Wrong answers only.)

But seriously, it is a “permanent entertainment venue,” according to the press release I assume every working member of the media got this morning, and it will be, so far, one of only two in the country, and it is coming to the Galleria in Fall 2025. “Permanent” makes me laugh in this context for some reason, even though I know it is only being used to delineate this from various pop-up concerns.

Here is some marketing jargon to explain further: Netflix House “will be an unforgettable experience featuring your favorite Netflix stories and characters beyond the screen year-round. At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences with your friends and family, indulge in retail therapy and taste your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings.”

I don’t know. Let me know if I can immerse myself in the Hit Man universe, I guess.

In case you missed it

News

Severed arm found in passenger seat of drunken driver.

By Tim Rogers
News

Alley trash pickup might end in Dallas.

By Tim Rogers
News

Is the NBA ashamed of Mavs owner Miriam Adelson?

By Matt Goodman
Advertisement