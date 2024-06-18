What is a Netflix House?

(Wrong answers only.)

But seriously, it is a “permanent entertainment venue,” according to the press release I assume every working member of the media got this morning, and it will be, so far, one of only two in the country, and it is coming to the Galleria in Fall 2025. “Permanent” makes me laugh in this context for some reason, even though I know it is only being used to delineate this from various pop-up concerns.

Here is some marketing jargon to explain further: Netflix House “will be an unforgettable experience featuring your favorite Netflix stories and characters beyond the screen year-round. At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences with your friends and family, indulge in retail therapy and taste your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings.”

I don’t know. Let me know if I can immerse myself in the Hit Man universe, I guess.