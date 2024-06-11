What are we thinking about a 2-0 Finals deficit?

Only five teams have come back from the situation in which your Dallas Mavericks now find themselves, but one happened just a few years ago (the Milwaukee Bucks) and another has at least some narrative relevance (2006 Miami Heat). When I told StrongSide’s Mike Piellucci yesterday that the Mavs would definitely win Game 3, he seemed a little surprised. Not that he disagreed, just that I was so sure about it. I was and I am. And it’s probably even worse: I still think that Mavs can and will win this series. What do you guys think? Am I just a romantic fool? Wouldn’t be the first time!