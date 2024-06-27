Well, it’s a hot one.
A heat advisory issued on Monday has been extended into today, and there’s a pretty good chance it will roll over into Friday and beyond. Thanks to the heat index, today’s temperatures will be near 100 but will feel closer to 110-115 degrees. It also won’t get much better over the weekend and into next week—it’s definitely the end of June/first of July, and 100-degree (or more) days will be the rule, not the exception.
ERCOT forecasts a peak load today that could climb above 82.4 gigawatts, a new record for June. Energy expert Doug Lewin says solar power is expected to provide more than 20 percent of the energy during peak demand.
Source: CBS 11