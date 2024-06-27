Well, it’s a hot one.

I was working election night 14 years ago at the newsroom of KTVT Channel 11 in East Fort Worth the one and only time I met Kinky Friedman. I was probably 22 and don’t remember which election it was, but I do remember he was late for his commentating gig and the producers were on edge. Turns out Kinky was late because he was picking up election night pizzas for the newsroom. Man of the people. That newsroom was in an old, converted garage, the type of open space where there’s nowhere to hide, and he walked in through the clanging metal doors carrying at least a dozen pizza boxes so tall that they obscured everything from his black jacket up to the brim of his hat. He’d figured out how to angle an unlit cigar in his teeth and still carry all that cardboard.

The humorist, essayist, musician, gubernatorial hopeful, and self-proclaimed asshole from El Paso died this morning, according to his buddy Kent Perkins. Kent showed up with his wife, Ruth Buzzi—of Laugh-In fame—in an online D story from 2016, when Kinky popped in for the Lodge’s 20th anniversary.

“Kinky, at 79, performed on stage as long as he could stand up with a guitar strapped around his neck. And then he performed sitting down,” Kent wrote on Facebook earlier this morning, which you should click over and read. “Ruthie and I must have been to hundreds of performances over the years and we never saw him fail to win over a crowd with his humor, his music, and occasionally a heart-touching page or two read onstage from one of his books.”

Kinky wasn’t from Dallas, but he was from Texas, one of those true believers who took seriously their responsibility to be ever-present across the state. He even performed in Denton at Dan’s last year. RIP.