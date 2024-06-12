Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Jun 12, 2024
UT Dallas protesters aren’t allowed on campus and can’t receive their diplomas.

The 21 people arrested during protests at UT Dallas still have pending criminal trespass charges, which bars them from campus property. Student Mousa Najjar was one of the people arrested, a group that also included faculty and a few others with no tie to the university. He recently held up a Palestinian flag during his graduation ceremony that displayed the words “divest from death,” urging the university to divest from any company that supplies weapons for the war in Gaza. He was ushered off campus and learned there was a hold on his official transcript, which prevented him from getting his diploma. The university won’t say how many other students are unable to receive their diplomas because of “federal student privacy laws.”

Source: Dallas Morning News

What are we thinking about a 2-0 Finals deficit?

By Zac Crain
Basketball

Kristaps Porzingis is hurt.

By Tim Rogers
Media

Mayor Eric Johnson gives As to ‘TxMo’ Qs.

By Tim Rogers
