Today is Juneteenth, the third since being recognized as a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden in 2021 made the Juneteenth Day of Observance the first federal holiday since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking when enslaved people in Galveston finally learned of their freedom. News reached them in 1865, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Much of the credit goes to Fort Worth native Opal Lee, who spent years walking to Washington D.C. to call for the day’s enshrinement as a federal holiday. Her annual 2.5-mile walk will happen this year in Dallas, taking off at 9 a.m. from the African American Museum in Fair Park. More details are here. Many of the annual Juneteenth parties and festivals happened last weekend. One of the oldest ceremonies took place in the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood. This year, it celebrated being awarded a Texas historical marker, cementing its history. Read more on that here. The D Magazine offices are closed today, so things will be a bit slow on FrontBurner. We’ll see you tomorrow.