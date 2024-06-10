Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Jun 12, 2024
Brian Reinhart
By Brian Reinhart
|

This is the most deluxe dinner at the NBA Finals.

Zavala’s Barbecue is serving up some swanky specials for the Mavs’ home games against Boston. The Zavala’s concession booth at section 121 will be serving smoked prime rib tacos and caviar-topped fajita tacos. The former will set you back $15 while the latter will be on offer for $25. Each. And yes, we have a photo of the caviar fajitas. It’s the finals, baby! Hey, you’ve already spent a minimum of $600 to get in the door, what’s another $40 to try both?

Image
courtesy Joe Zavala

