Mike Piellucci
By Mike Piellucci
The NBA Finals resume tonight.

And with Dallas trailing 0-2, Game 3 in the American Airlines Center will likely spell the difference between the Mavs making this a series or biding their time until elimination. Your pregame reading comes from Iztok Franko, our resident Slovenian, who flew to Dallas to watch Luka in person these next two games. He wrote this on the plane, because he loves us all that much. And if you want pregame listening, too, then I suggest yours truly gabbing with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya. Just six and a half hours until tipoff.

It’s Now Or Never For the Mavericks. Here’s How Dallas Wins Game 3.

Win tonight, and we may have a series on our hands. Lose, and it’s all but over. These are the adjustments Dallas must make.
By Iztok Franko
