The Dallas Zoo welcomes Huckleberry and Juniper.

The Zoo says the two chicks hatched last month and live at the Whooping Crane Center of Texas, which is located at Samuell Farm in Mesquite. The eggs came from the International Crane Foundation. Zoo officials say that the hatchlings will be monitored to make sure they don’t get used to being around humans, and once physical and social cues present themselves, they’ll be introduced into the wild.

The two hatchlings are the second and third chicks the zoo has raised. Last June, Leviathan hatched and was later released into the Louisiana wetlands. In January, he was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Dallas Zoo/Sarah M.

Source: Dallas Morning News